Lakers may be looking to upgrade backcourt

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura earlier this week, many fans have been hoping the team will make one more significant trade in order to give it at least a puncher’s chance of competing for the NBA championship this year.

Los Angeles has been linked to players such as Bojan Bogdanovic, and it still has some significant trade chips to use, including its 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks and the expiring contracts of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

Although Beverley has been playing much better over the past several weeks, the Lakers may reportedly look to seek an upgrade from him instead of going after another frontcourt player, according to Brian Windhorst (h/t Lakers Daily).

Windhorst also mentioned that it seems unlikely at this point that L.A. would make a bigger trade for a star player using its future first-round picks, although that could change.

Beverley is making $13 million this season, and he could provide some salary cap relief for another team when his contract expires this summer. In the meantime, he could also provide value with his 3-point shooting, defense and veteran leadership.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 9.

