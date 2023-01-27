UT Tyler Patriots picked to win third straight LSC softball crown

The UT Tyler softball team is favored to win its third straight Lone Star Conference title and pitcher Tatum Goff, a Rusk native, has been tabbed as Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

This marks the second season in a row in which UT Tyler has been voted No. 1 in the preseason poll as voted upon by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media representatives. The Patriots received 35 of 37 first-place votes.