Columbia Central broke open its McDonald’s Shootout contest Saturday against visiting Spring HIll with a decisive third quarter en route to an 81-46 decision. “When everybody is on the same page and everybody steps up, this is the result you get,” Lady Lions coach Megan Moore – a Spring Hill graduate – said after Central won for the third straight time in the series and improved to 11-10 on the year.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO