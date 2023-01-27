Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase
NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
NBC Sports
Caps can’t hold early lead as Leafs run away with victory
Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season had the Capitals in control of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the first intermission, but the home team took over from there with a four-goal second period to run away with a 5-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations
David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
NBC Sports
MacEwen to miss time after undergoing surgery for fractured jaw
Back in November, Zack MacEwen said fighting would always be a part of his game. Unfortunately for MacEwen, that commendable aspect of his game will cost him a good number of games down the stretch of this 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old winger is expected to miss approximately five weeks after...
