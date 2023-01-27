Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
My Gameday: Riley Brennen
Riley Brennen is a Junior at Ohio State studying Sport Industry and minoring in Media and Society. The digital media intern traveled with the Swimming and Dive team on January 21 to Ann Arbor, Michigan as the Buckeyes took on TTUN. The No. 5 Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes’ Comeback Falls Short Against Purdue
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/5 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3 B1G) fell to Purdue (15-6, 6-5 B1G) by a 73-65 margin on Sunday afternoon. Purdue got hot from long range in the first quarter to build a 27-13 lead after 10 minutes. Scoring was pretty even in the second quarter as Ohio State trailed 41-29 going into the locker room. The Buckeyes had the advantage in the third quarter and tied the game in the fourth, but the Boilermakers did not let OSU regain the lead.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s and Women’s Squads, Engel and Kuhn Earn USTFCCCA Academic Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Both the Ohio State women’s and men’s cross country programs have been recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced. In addition, Addie Engel and Andrea Kuhn of the women’s team received USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete honors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Roll Past Ducks, Punch Ticket to Chicago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State continued its early dominance with another convincing 4-0 victory over Oregon in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday. The Buckeyes are now 7-0 on the season and have surrendered just one point in those seven matches. The doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Abein, Buckeyes Shine in Meet at Army
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katelyn Abein took first overall and won the air pistol, sport pistol and standard pistol to help Ohio State score a 6763 to top Army and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in West Point, N.Y. this past weekend. Abein had winning scores of 571 in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Buckeyes Cruise to 36-3 Win over Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (11-1, 5-0) earned its second win of the weekend with a 36-3 win over Michigan State (8-5, 1-5) Sunday at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,911). 125 | No. 10 Malik Heinselman (OSU) def. Tristan Lujan (MSU) | D, 3-2 After a scoreless...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop First Meet of Season; Now 7-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Previously unbeaten and No. 11-ranked Ohio State travelled to Ann Arbor, Mich., to compete against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Saturday afternoon. The home team prevailed, 197.075-196.350, handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season and leaving them with records of 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference and 7-1 overall.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Minnesota State With 4-2 Saturday Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team completed the regular season series sweep of Minnesota State with a 4-2 win over the Mavericks on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink. With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 24-2-2 overall and 19-2-1 in conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Finish Strong at Texas Tech Open and Indiana Relays on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team wrapped up competition at the Texas Tech Open & Multis and the Indiana Relays on Saturday. Adelaide Aquilla made her season debut in the shot put at the Indiana Relays, winning the competition with a best throw of 17.89m. The Buckeyes swept the shot-put competition as Hayden Tobias earned his second shot put win (19.32m) in as many tries this season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Four Season-Bests but Falls Short in Ann Arbor
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team fell to No. 6 Michigan by a 409.200-404.000 margin in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon in the first Big Ten meet of the season, despite earning a season-best score on four events. Two Buckeyes claimed individual event...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Down No. 22 Tennessee 4-2 to Advance to ITA Indoors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team is heading to Seattle for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship after defeating No. 22 Tennessee, 4-2, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Columbus championship match Saturday in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes, now 3-0 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
First Half Run Sinks Buckeyes at IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 23 points, but a big Indiana run to close the first half was the difference in the game as Ohio State fell 86-70 Saturday night in Bloomington. The Buckeyes are now 11-10 on the year and 3-7 in Big Ten play. Sensabaugh was...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wraps Up Preseason Competition Against Robert Morris
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team faced off against Robert Morris Saturday at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in its final scrimmage in preparation for the 2023 season. The Buckeyes open their regular season campaign next Saturday, Feb. 4 against Air Force at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fires a 4651 at Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Rifle team posted a score of 4651 on Saturday in Lincoln against Nebraska (4715). In smallbore the team fired a score of 2297 and were led by Viktor Kiss who fired a team-high 584. He was followed by Paige Hollowell (572), Derek Keiser (571), Tyler Hanson (570), and Nate Wehrlen (568). John Hamilton was Ohio State’s lone individual and he fired a score of 578 which was two points off of his season best. In air rifle the team fired a score of 2354 led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who fired scores of 594 and 592 respectively. They were followed by John Hamilton (585), Paige Hollowell (583), and Nate Wehrlen (581). Tyler Hanson was the only individual for the Buckeyes and he fired a score of 587.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Five Buckeyes Crowned Champions at Blue Raider Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five Buckeyes earned championships Saturday at the 2023 Blue Raider Open at the Holloway Wellness Center on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Brendan McCrone (125), Nic Bouzakis (133), Gavin Brown (157), Seth Shumate (184) and Luke Geog (197) all went undefeated on...
Comments / 0