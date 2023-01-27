COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Rifle team posted a score of 4651 on Saturday in Lincoln against Nebraska (4715). In smallbore the team fired a score of 2297 and were led by Viktor Kiss who fired a team-high 584. He was followed by Paige Hollowell (572), Derek Keiser (571), Tyler Hanson (570), and Nate Wehrlen (568). John Hamilton was Ohio State’s lone individual and he fired a score of 578 which was two points off of his season best. In air rifle the team fired a score of 2354 led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who fired scores of 594 and 592 respectively. They were followed by John Hamilton (585), Paige Hollowell (583), and Nate Wehrlen (581). Tyler Hanson was the only individual for the Buckeyes and he fired a score of 587.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO