The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
A New Migrant Shelter May Open This Week in ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Americans Can Get Up To $500 Monthly - Are You Eligible?Aneka DuncanEvanston, IL
NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles
As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
Former Chicago Bears WR from 2022 season elevated for AFC Championship Game
A former Chicago Bears WR will be in the AFC Championship Game. The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere close to being a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender. But one player who was on the Bears this season has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl after being cut by Chicago midseason.
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bears Rumored to Dump Justin Fields to Select Bryce Young #1 Overall
On Friday, former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp stated that he has heard rumors out of Chicago that the Bears are looking to trade away Justin Fields and take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick. This comes as a shock considering how well Fields played for the Bears this season. It’s all just rumors at this point, and quite honestly, I’m a little skeptical about it. However, it is definitely something to watch out for, as this could be a massive addition for whoever trades for Fields.
NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII clash
On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadephia Eagles will face off in a Super Bowl LVII matchup of the two teams that dominated the NFL in 2022-2023 and seemed on a championship collision course all season long. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles made easy work of the San...
49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
Heavily Rumored Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Inking Deal With NL East Club
Another middle infielder reportedly is off the market. The Boston Red Sox recently completed a trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, but still have been connected to free agent infielders as the team looks to replace longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts. One player Boston was heavily connected to...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
The Broncos head coach search is in shambles
After missing out on several top head-coaching candidates, the Broncos' search is in shambles and left Denver scrambling for alternatives. "In the next week, we're going to know a lot more," former Saints HC Sean Payton said Sunday on FOX Sports. Yet Denver scheduled no second interview with Payton, per...
