WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State 77-61. David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers won their eighth straight. Edey also had three blocks and three assists. A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins had 12. The Spartans haven’t won at Mackey Arena since 2014. Edey, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-63 win at Michigan State on Jan. 16, stood in their way once again.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO