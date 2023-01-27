Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana women’s basketball wears down Rutgers in 91-68 win
The first few minutes of Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over Rutgers didn’t begin as a blowout. The first quarter was competitive with each side trading baskets without a clear advantage. The Hoosiers were making a few mistakes with errant passes and ill-advised shots and the Scarlet Knights were eager to capitalize.
crimsonquarry.com
Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball defeats Rutgers 91-68
Indiana women’s basketball took care of business earlier this afternoon, coming away with a 91-68 victory over Rutgers in Assembly Hall. The win gives Indiana sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and improves their overall record to 20-1— good for the best start in program history.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Ohio State at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana brought down the roof on Saturday night against Ohio State. Or was that just part of the scoreboard? Either way, the Hoosiers won their fifth straight game in front of a raucous crowd in Bloomington. The Buckeyes jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, only to see IU rally...
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard
A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs. Rutgers: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more
Indiana women’s basketball will close out a two game homestand this afternoon when they welcome the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers to town. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Game Notes. No. 6 Indiana (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) enters fresh off of a season-defining victory over...
crimsonquarry.com
“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”
You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs Ohio State: Men’s basketball how to watch, game notes, odds
Indiana men’s basketball will look to extend its conference winning streak when the Hoosiers welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Assembly Hall on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Game Notes. Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) is on a four game winning streak heading...
MaxPreps
High school football: Ben Davis set to become first Indiana school to face national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2023
Ben Davis (Indianapolis) will make a bit of history during the 2023 high school football season by becoming the first Indiana team to host a school from Florida. The Giants will welcome national powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the Hoosier State for a Sept. 8 contest. Ben Davis finished...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
lazytrips.com
Road trip from Indiana to Orlando, Florida
With its year-round sunshine, sparkling seas and epic theme parks, Florida makes a fabulous road trip destination. Whether you take the route through the beautiful Appalachian Mountains or travel via the buzzing big cities of Nashville and Atlanta, you'll find entertainment around every corner when you reach your destination. The...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Do you feel pressured to leave a tip? We asked Hoosiers
Inflation is impacting nearly everything we do — from what we pay to how we spend our money. But is it impacting the way we tip? Many Hoosiers we spoke to say yes.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
chhsnews.net
The race to save Southside Speedway
A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
