Raritan, NJ

Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic

Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30

Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore Sports Network

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ
