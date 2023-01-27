Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Related
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic
Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30
Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Middletown North hosts Chatham in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer — Can’t-Miss Hockey Games, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round
Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
Wrestling: National powerhouse Blair defeats No. 3 Bergen Catholic
Perennial national powerhouse and No. 1 in Rofkin’s national rankings Blair took a 35-25 victory over Bergen Catholic, in Oradell. The loss was the Crusaders’ third of the season, which drops the team’s record to 12-3. The match, which started at 144, was an evenly contested affair,...
Wrestling: Morris Knolls’s Young makes name for himself at Morris County Tournament
Charles Young has a story you should know about. After failing to make it through the end of football season due to an undiagnosed heart concern, the Morris Knolls senior was cleared for wrestling, in which he’s now thriving at heavyweight for the Golden Eagles. He’s not just thriving – he’s proving he’s among the elite in the county.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0