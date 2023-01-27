ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Morristown Wrestling Competes in Second Day of MCT

JEFFERSON, NJ - On the second day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, Jack Myers made the final at 132 pounds before losing by sudden victory. In the semifinals, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon was pinned in 19 seconds. In the quarterfinals, JuanDavid Argueta lost by a 1-0 decision at 150, Oliver Aung lost by technical fall at 157, Henry Saxon fell by fall in 2:26 at 165 and Robert Murphy fell by a 14-13 decision at 215.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month

Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Burlington County Open semifinal pairings: Several high seeds fall

Eighth-seeded Cai’Leb Dias of Moorestown will face No. 12 Andrew Geisenheimer of Cherokee in one heavyweight semifinal of upset-minded wrestlers on Saturday morning at the Burlington County Open. Dias stunned top-seeded Hunter Matthews of Rancocas Valley, 3-1, in sudden victory in the quarterfinals Friday while Geisenheimer took out fifth-seeded...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ
