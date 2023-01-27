Read full article on original website
Related
Jonesboro survives third-quarter drought to top Little Rock Central
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — No. 5 Jonesboro (20-3, 5-1 6A-Central) survived a third quarter in which they scored two points to defeat No. 2 Little Rock Central (20-4, 5-1) 53-44 Friday night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse. “I don’t know if it was a defensive ...
Kait 8
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
Kait 8
Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State as a PWO
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View senior wide receiver Beau Smith announced he’ll be joining Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon. Smith was a part of a 2022 Blazers squad that won a share of the 5A East and was a #1 seed in the 5A Playoffs. Valley View won its first 5A playoff game in program history when they beat Farmington in the first round.
Kait 8
Earle’s Roshala Scott scores 1000th point, A-State women fall to Marshall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team racked up 22 offensive rebounds, but converted them into just 15 second-chance points in a 71-59 loss to Marshall Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (6-15, 1-9 SBC) edged the Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-5) in the rebounding...
Kait 8
Community braces for a cold plunge
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens jumped for joy in a chilly body of water. A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special Olympics in the area. This year marked the 19th year of the plunge. Skip Schalk is the director of...
Kait 8
High school on ‘soft lockdown’ following threat
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown” following an online threat. In a news release shared on social media, district leaders stated that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, along with the district’s student resource officers and administrators, were investigating.
Kait 8
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Region 8 residents can expect power outages and slick roads this week with the arrival of sleet and freezing rain. As of Monday, Jan. 30, the National Weather Service had issued Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings for all of Northeast Arkansas. Meteorologist Aaron...
Kait 8
Construction begins on new home for Paragould police
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time. The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Kait 8
Home in Bay considered ‘total loss’ after fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A home in Bay is now considered a total loss after a Friday morning fire, according to Bay Fire Chief Charles Mitchell. Mitchell said the home, located on County Road 639, did have people inside when the first started, but everyone was able to get out safely.
Kait 8
Potential winter weather leaves crews with short turnaround to prepare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews across the Natural State are working around the clock to recover from recent snowfall and prepare for the potential of more winter weather in the forecast. Thousands of hours have been spent cleaning up the winter weather this week. Next week, a chance for winter...
Kait 8
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school. Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Friday morning that extra officers were on the Nettleton School District’s campuses following a threat made on social media. The threat, which has been...
In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop. Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
Kait 8
Leaders speak out after watching Nichols police encounter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after the Memphis Police Department released video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers, protestors flooded the streets in Memphis. Leaders are speaking out against what happened across the country. Even right here in our area, the NAACP Jonesboro chapter President Shamal Carter described his thoughts after watching the video.
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
neareport.com
$10K in cash, over $20K in property reported stolen from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. – A major theft was reported this morning to the Jonesboro Police Department. It happened at the business “Kam Kollection,” 2005 East Highland Drive, sometime between January 21 and January 26, when the report was filed. The building owner noticed the burglary Thursday morning and contacted the renter, who arrived a short time later. Responding police noted the front door was propped open with a shelf from inside of the business and merchandise was thrown all over, including in the grass outside the front of the store.
KTLO
Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
