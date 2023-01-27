ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

Herald-Journal

Prep boys swimming: MC boys capture first Region 11 title since 2019

It’s been a pretty fulfilling high school swimming experience for senior Brayden Jarrett, who has been an impact performer for the Mustangs ever since he was a freshman. As rewarding as some of Jarrett’s individual accomplishments have been, they all pale in comparison to what he and his fellow Mustangs achieved Saturday. Jarrett won three gold medals and received plenty of help from his teammates as the Mountain Crest boys captured their first region title since completing a four-peat in 2019.
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies finish strong, pick up road win at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center. In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies look pick up road win, season sweep

Having dropped the last three Mountain West Conference road games, the Aggies are looking to break through Saturday evening at the Save Mart Center. It will help that Utah State isn’t playing one of the top teams on their homecourt, but every contest away from home is tough this year in league play. Fresno State has picked up some nice wins at home this year in MW play. Tipoff Saturday is set for 5 p.m.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU football: Trio of PWOs announce commitment to Aggies

Editor's note: All statistics for this story are extracted from maxpreps. It’s been a fruitful past couple of days for Utah State’s football program when it comes to securing verbal commitments from preferred walk-ons.
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Hikers trigger large Logan avalanche prompting Avalanche Warning

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An Avalanche Warning was issued in Logan for Sunday after authorities said hikers triggered a large slab avalanche on Saturday. Representatives of the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan reported that a group of hikers traveling through a remote area triggered a vast avalanche of wind-drifted snow across Highway 89 from the Bear Lake Overlook.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Motorhome rollover blocks SB I-15 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Sunday morning when a motorhome was on its side. Near mile-marker 323 on southbound I-15, a motorhome was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and hydroplaned, hitting the concrete barrier and rolling onto its side, according to Sgt. Brian Peterson of Utah Highway Patrol.
FARMINGTON, UT
kvnutalk

Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Roskelley, Wilma Coy

Roskelley Wilma Coy Roskelley 93 Smithfield passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Laurence, Arthur

Laurence Arthur Laurence 83 Logan passed away January 27, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Hochstedler, Carol

Hochstedler Carol Hochstedler 80 Logan passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary.
ksl.com

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Logan hotel

LOGAN — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed another man numerous times in a Logan hotel room. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was charged Wednesday in 1st District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and other charges.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
OGDEN, UT

