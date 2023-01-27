Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep boys swimming: MC boys capture first Region 11 title since 2019
It’s been a pretty fulfilling high school swimming experience for senior Brayden Jarrett, who has been an impact performer for the Mustangs ever since he was a freshman. As rewarding as some of Jarrett’s individual accomplishments have been, they all pale in comparison to what he and his fellow Mustangs achieved Saturday. Jarrett won three gold medals and received plenty of help from his teammates as the Mountain Crest boys captured their first region title since completing a four-peat in 2019.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies finish strong, pick up road win at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center. In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies look pick up road win, season sweep
Having dropped the last three Mountain West Conference road games, the Aggies are looking to break through Saturday evening at the Save Mart Center. It will help that Utah State isn’t playing one of the top teams on their homecourt, but every contest away from home is tough this year in league play. Fresno State has picked up some nice wins at home this year in MW play. Tipoff Saturday is set for 5 p.m.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Trio of PWOs announce commitment to Aggies
Editor's note: All statistics for this story are extracted from maxpreps. It’s been a fruitful past couple of days for Utah State’s football program when it comes to securing verbal commitments from preferred walk-ons.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
kjzz.com
Hikers trigger large Logan avalanche prompting Avalanche Warning
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An Avalanche Warning was issued in Logan for Sunday after authorities said hikers triggered a large slab avalanche on Saturday. Representatives of the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan reported that a group of hikers traveling through a remote area triggered a vast avalanche of wind-drifted snow across Highway 89 from the Bear Lake Overlook.
kslnewsradio.com
Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
KSLTV
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
ksl.com
I-84 in Box Elder County reopens after winter storm closure; some Utah school openings delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather conditions and crashes closed Interstate 84 for hours in both directions in Box Elder County between Howell and Tremonton on Sunday night. The road reopened at about 10:30 p.m. The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take it slowly during the Monday...
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
KSLTV
Motorhome rollover blocks SB I-15 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah — Lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Sunday morning when a motorhome was on its side. Near mile-marker 323 on southbound I-15, a motorhome was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and hydroplaned, hitting the concrete barrier and rolling onto its side, according to Sgt. Brian Peterson of Utah Highway Patrol.
kvnutalk
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
Herald-Journal
Roskelley, Wilma Coy
Roskelley Wilma Coy Roskelley 93 Smithfield passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Laurence, Arthur
Laurence Arthur Laurence 83 Logan passed away January 27, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Hochstedler, Carol
Hochstedler Carol Hochstedler 80 Logan passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
ksl.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Logan hotel
LOGAN — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed another man numerous times in a Logan hotel room. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was charged Wednesday in 1st District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and other charges.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
Gephardt Daily
Confessed murderer sentenced to 25 years to life for North Ogden shooting
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who pleaded guilty to a Feb. 2022 murder, committed while he was on parole, has been sentenced. Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, has been sentenced to aggravated murder, and will serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison, according to court documents.
