Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Oregon Transfer D-Lineman Keanu Williams Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins made an addition at a major position of need, bringing in another player from a Pac-12 rival on Saturday.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Three-star Running Back Sesi Vailahi from Utah
With National Signing Day coming up Wednesday, the Cowboys coaching staff is looking to put a few finishing touches on its 2023 class. After offering Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia on Monday, the Cowboys sent an offer to running back Sesi Vailahi out of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
kptv.com
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
