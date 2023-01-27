Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Boys basketball: Sheehan shines as Westfield stops Summit
Shane Sheehan finished with a double-double to help lift Westfield to a 52-46 win over Summit at Kean University in Union. Sheehan tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds while Theo Sica had 13 points and six rebounds for Westfield (12-6), which has won three of its last four games. TJ Halloran produced nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Tyshawn Pearson chipped in with eight points.
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Girls basketball: Hackensack over Ridgewood - Bergen County Invitational Tournament
NOTE: More recaps will be added throughout the day. Lauren Bond scored 10 points to lead 21st-seeded Ridgewood to a convincing 43-23 victory over 28th-seeded Hackensack in a Bergen County Tournament Round of 16 matchup at Ridgewood. Alysha Arora added eight points for Ridgewood (7-12), who led by just six...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
With first-ever GMC tournament win, St. Joseph (Met.) has arrived
There was a time in the not too distant past — say, within the last five or so years — where the thought of St. Joseph (Met.) winning a GMC title couldn’t even be entertained. It’s not just because South Plainfield had a decades-long stranglehold on the...
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Middletown North hosts Chatham in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer — Can’t-Miss Hockey Games, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Girls Basketball: St. Dominic wins big over Lincoln
St. Dominic cruised to a 44-15 victory over Lincoln, in Jersey City. St. Dominic (12-7) snapped a three game win streak with the win. Up by three after the first quarter, the Blue Devils outscored Lincoln 31-8 in the second and third quarters combined and took a 38-11 lead into the fourth.
Wrestling: Morris Knolls’s Young makes name for himself at Morris County Tournament
Charles Young has a story you should know about. After failing to make it through the end of football season due to an undiagnosed heart concern, the Morris Knolls senior was cleared for wrestling, in which he’s now thriving at heavyweight for the Golden Eagles. He’s not just thriving – he’s proving he’s among the elite in the county.
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
She earned a spot at Princeton, the 1st in her family to go to college | Calavia-Robertson
You might as well pinch Amaya Jimenez because the senior at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City still can’t believe she’s really going to Princeton. In the fall, the 17-year-old, who’s the first in her family to go to college, will attend the prestigious university — all expenses paid.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Hopewell Valley back on top of Mercer County once again after year hiatus
Hopewell Valley has been to the top of the mountain in Mercer County. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’
Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
