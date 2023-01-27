ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Sheehan shines as Westfield stops Summit

Shane Sheehan finished with a double-double to help lift Westfield to a 52-46 win over Summit at Kean University in Union. Sheehan tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds while Theo Sica had 13 points and six rebounds for Westfield (12-6), which has won three of its last four games. TJ Halloran produced nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Tyshawn Pearson chipped in with eight points.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Girls Basketball: St. Dominic wins big over Lincoln

St. Dominic cruised to a 44-15 victory over Lincoln, in Jersey City. St. Dominic (12-7) snapped a three game win streak with the win. Up by three after the first quarter, the Blue Devils outscored Lincoln 31-8 in the second and third quarters combined and took a 38-11 lead into the fourth.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’

Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ
