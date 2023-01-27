ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys ice hockey: Schultz leads Livingston past Morristown

Dillon Schultz had a goal each in the second and third period to help lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Morristown at Codey Arena in West Orange. Anthony Cassese assisted on both goals while Brett Conklin and Egor Tarasyuk had an assist apiece for Livingston (9-4-3). Justinas Sanders came up with 20 saves.
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Kingwood Township School releases honor rolls

The Kingwood Township School has released the names of students on the high honor roll and honor roll for the first and second marking periods of the 2022-2023 academic year. Quinn Cooke, Marialessia Diaz, Hailey DiGregorio, Ava Donnelly, William Giles, Richard Morlock, Molly Murphy, Alexandrea Palmquist, Mary Petronko, Alexander Piro, Trey Poandl, Bisaj Rai, Justin Sootkoos, and Aislyn Spencer.
