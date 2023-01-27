Read full article on original website
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For February 2023
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
collective.world
Your Weekly Horoscope For January 28 – February 4
This week, strive for balance. Don’t spend so much time working that you aren’t able to enjoy time with your loved ones. You are deserving of rest and relaxation, even on the days you didn’t feel productive enough. Taurus. This week, strive for peace. If someone is...
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 30 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 1/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): An auspicious Moon/Jupiter sextile shows that a farfetched idea isn't so fantastic. You'll soon meet the person who can help make it happen. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): It's not too late to heal hurt feelings, but you'll have to do a lot more than promise to be attentive in the future. Loved ones expect you to prove it.
Your 2023 Money Horoscope
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Last Thursday, Pisces swam into our lovely planet Venus, just in time for February. There is a chance love will resurface back into people’s lives. Strong, soul-level connections will be prevalent. The No. 1 thing to watch out for in the next coming weeks is finances, as you may want to spend more money than usual. Beside that, the Gemini moon happening on Jan. 30 is going to bring us jumpy energy that will spring us back to action. You may feel more extroverted and communicative this week, so try to embrace being out of your comfort zone. You just may surprise yourself!
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Your February Horoscope Predicts a Positive & Uplifting Shift For Every Zodiac Sign
Your February 2023 horoscope invites you to enjoy the shortest month of the year with a calmer, sweeter sky. Aquarius season is upon us, driving you to spearhead positive change and set your focus on bigger ideas and higher ideals. When the Sun is in this fixed air sign, it encourages you to make the world a better place. All of the planet’s are on their direct path until April 2023, so we can finally rest from the retrogrades that have been wreaking havoc. We are talking about almost three months of unadulterated planetary energy. Finally! This is the time to...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Emotional
It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
Full Moon February 2023 in Leo is lighting up major relationship drama for these signs
Your Full Moon February 2023 horoscope for this fierce and feisty Full Moon which could spell trouble in paradise - so be prepared!
suggest.com
January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Prioritize Trust, Loyalty & Commitment Above All
Your love horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 offers us authenticity, even if it isn’t particularly passionate! Sometimes, the most genuine form of love doesn’t seem obvious. Instead of flowers and grand gestures, it looks like doing your partner’s laundry or picking them up from work; it looks like making your lover breakfast because you know they had trouble sleeping last night. This week’s astrology is calling on you to strengthen the trust and support in both your romantic and platonic relationships. Mercury stations direct in pragmatic Capricorn on Wednesday after having been retrograde since December 29. As...
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
collective.world
What Every Zodiac Can Expect From 2023’s Venus In Pisces
Venus will enter the sign of Pisces on January 26th, 2023. Testing the waters can feel quite overwhelming when Venus is in this sign. Pisces tends to consume and we can become obsessed with romance and falling in love. However, Venus is exalted when in Pisces because loving becomes a selfless instead of a selfish habit. When Venus is in this sign, there is a great focus on creativity as well as healing. Romantic relationships formed now can have a dreamlike quality while current relationships will experience a more profound bond.
