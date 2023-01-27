ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwold, NJ

NJ.com

Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month

Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30

Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern

Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
NJ.com

Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home

Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers remains on outside looking in

Rutgers took a step back in its effort to return to the national rankings. The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) did not re-enter the Associated Press’ Top 25 this week, standing 10 spots outside the rankings after receiving 17 points in Monday’s poll. It is 14 less points and six spots lower than last week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’

Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

WATCH: Jalen Hurts lead Eagles fans in Fly Eagles Fly fight song

It’s onward and upward for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. During the post-game celebration, quarterback Jalen Hurts and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw led the Eagles faithful in a stirring (and off-key) rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” which you can see here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Why the Eagles will win the Super Bowl after statement-making win over 49ers in NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picked himself up from the grass in the south end zone of Lincoln Financial Field as nearly 70,000 fans jumped and screamed in unison. It was the final minute of the third quarter and Hurts had just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season – something no quarterback in NFL history had ever done – and had given the Eagles a 21-point lead, all but guaranteeing their spot in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Super Bowl 2023: Will Eagles be home team?

The Eagles will be able to make themselves at home in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, which beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, will be the home team for Super Bowl LVII. But it has nothing to do with the Eagles owning the NFL’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Eagles star trade unlikely love notes in Twitter exchange

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and Dallas Cowboys linebacker and pass rusher Micah Parsons should be mortal enemies. OK, snarling rivals at least. But on Sunday, as the Eagles pounded the San Francisco 49ers, 31-8, in the NFC Championship Game to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVII to meet the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs, Parsons was applauding Johnson’s stonewalling of left defensive end Samson Ebukam and left defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
