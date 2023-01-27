Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
SJ Times girls basketball notebook: For Clearview’s Steidle, 1,000 is a family affair
The next time the Steidle family gets together for a pickup or shooting game on their backyard basketball court, there will be three career 1,000-point scorers eligible to compete. Clearview senior guard Emma Steidle joined the family business Thursday night with her 19-point performance in a 60-29 win over Delsea....
Girls basketball: McCracken drops 28 as Wildwood tops Hammonton for 4th straight win
Macie McCracken finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wildwood pulled away for a 47-38 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Maya Benichou tallied nine points and four rebounds while Sinaia Hills grabbed six rebounds for Wildwood (11-5), which won its fourth straight game. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (9-9) with...
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month
Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30
Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern
Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Are Camden’s D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw going to be part of Kentucky’s best recruiting class ever? Former No. 1 pick Pervis Ellison says yes.
PHILADELPHIA -- John Calipari has brought some of the greatest recruiting classes ever assembled to Kentucky over the years, but one former No. 1 NBA Draft pick believes next year’s class featuring Camden standouts D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw might be his best. The 6-foot-2 Wagner, ranked No. 2...
Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home
Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers remains on outside looking in
Rutgers took a step back in its effort to return to the national rankings. The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) did not re-enter the Associated Press’ Top 25 this week, standing 10 spots outside the rankings after receiving 17 points in Monday’s poll. It is 14 less points and six spots lower than last week.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’
Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
Eagles defense dominated 49ers after ‘disrespectful’ comments by George Kittle
PHILADELPHIA – Leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, much of the discussion was about the 49ers defense, which finished the regular season as the top-ranked in the league after allowing just 300 yards per game. The Eagles defense bit...
WATCH: Jalen Hurts lead Eagles fans in Fly Eagles Fly fight song
It’s onward and upward for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. During the post-game celebration, quarterback Jalen Hurts and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw led the Eagles faithful in a stirring (and off-key) rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” which you can see here.
Eagles’ Haason Reddick explains cryptic tweet, motivation to dominate 49ers on way to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – Early in Sunday afternoon’s NFC Championship Game it became apparent that the 49ers’ game plan would include trying to block Haason Reddick with a tight end. Routinely. So what did the Eagles’ Pro Bowl edge rusher think about that?. “Oh, man,” a grinning Reddick...
Why the Eagles will win the Super Bowl after statement-making win over 49ers in NFC Championship game
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picked himself up from the grass in the south end zone of Lincoln Financial Field as nearly 70,000 fans jumped and screamed in unison. It was the final minute of the third quarter and Hurts had just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season – something no quarterback in NFL history had ever done – and had given the Eagles a 21-point lead, all but guaranteeing their spot in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl 2023: Will Eagles be home team?
The Eagles will be able to make themselves at home in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, which beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, will be the home team for Super Bowl LVII. But it has nothing to do with the Eagles owning the NFL’s...
NJ.com
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Eagles star trade unlikely love notes in Twitter exchange
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and Dallas Cowboys linebacker and pass rusher Micah Parsons should be mortal enemies. OK, snarling rivals at least. But on Sunday, as the Eagles pounded the San Francisco 49ers, 31-8, in the NFC Championship Game to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVII to meet the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs, Parsons was applauding Johnson’s stonewalling of left defensive end Samson Ebukam and left defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears
Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
