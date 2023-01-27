Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO