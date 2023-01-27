ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech

Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
Boys ice hockey: Schultz leads Livingston past Morristown

Dillon Schultz had a goal each in the second and third period to help lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Morristown at Codey Arena in West Orange. Anthony Cassese assisted on both goals while Brett Conklin and Egor Tarasyuk had an assist apiece for Livingston (9-4-3). Justinas Sanders came up with 20 saves.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30

Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern

Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
