Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Girls basketball: McCracken drops 28 as Wildwood tops Hammonton for 4th straight win
Macie McCracken finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wildwood pulled away for a 47-38 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Maya Benichou tallied nine points and four rebounds while Sinaia Hills grabbed six rebounds for Wildwood (11-5), which won its fourth straight game. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (9-9) with...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
With first-ever GMC tournament win, St. Joseph (Met.) has arrived
There was a time in the not too distant past — say, within the last five or so years — where the thought of St. Joseph (Met.) winning a GMC title couldn’t even be entertained. It’s not just because South Plainfield had a decades-long stranglehold on the...
Boys ice hockey: Batko scores 6 goals to pace Monroe past Marlboro
Dylan Batko scored six goals to help lead Monroe to a 10-3 win over Marlboro at Howell Ice Arena. Albert Scarmato had two goals while Aiden Grinshpun and Nicholas Kozlosky had one apiece for Monroe (12-3-1).Peyton Million finished with 24 saves. Alen Grigorian scored twice for Marlboro (4-15) and Gavin...
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech
Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
Wrestling: National powerhouse Blair defeats No. 3 Bergen Catholic
Perennial national powerhouse and No. 1 in Rofkin’s national rankings Blair took a 35-25 victory over Bergen Catholic, in Oradell. The loss was the Crusaders’ third of the season, which drops the team’s record to 12-3. The match, which started at 144, was an evenly contested affair,...
Boys ice hockey: Schultz leads Livingston past Morristown
Dillon Schultz had a goal each in the second and third period to help lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Morristown at Codey Arena in West Orange. Anthony Cassese assisted on both goals while Brett Conklin and Egor Tarasyuk had an assist apiece for Livingston (9-4-3). Justinas Sanders came up with 20 saves.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30
Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Middletown North hosts Chatham in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer — Can’t-Miss Hockey Games, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wrestling: Morris Knolls’s Young makes name for himself at Morris County Tournament
Charles Young has a story you should know about. After failing to make it through the end of football season due to an undiagnosed heart concern, the Morris Knolls senior was cleared for wrestling, in which he’s now thriving at heavyweight for the Golden Eagles. He’s not just thriving – he’s proving he’s among the elite in the county.
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern
Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Are Camden’s D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw going to be part of Kentucky’s best recruiting class ever? Former No. 1 pick Pervis Ellison says yes.
PHILADELPHIA -- John Calipari has brought some of the greatest recruiting classes ever assembled to Kentucky over the years, but one former No. 1 NBA Draft pick believes next year’s class featuring Camden standouts D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw might be his best. The 6-foot-2 Wagner, ranked No. 2...
