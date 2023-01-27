Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech
Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Middletown North hosts Chatham in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer — Can’t-Miss Hockey Games, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Boys Basketball: Ramsey, St. Joseph (Mont.), others advance in the Bergen County Jamboree
Noah Eide scored 12 points as seventh-seeded Ramsey defeated 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.) in the second round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree at Northern Highlands High School in Allendale.
Wrestling: Morris Knolls’s Young makes name for himself at Morris County Tournament
Charles Young has a story you should know about. After failing to make it through the end of football season due to an undiagnosed heart concern, the Morris Knolls senior was cleared for wrestling, in which he’s now thriving at heavyweight for the Golden Eagles. He’s not just thriving – he’s proving he’s among the elite in the county.
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round
Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern
Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
Devils’ front office excited about goalie success this season, cautious due to past ‘volatility’
The Devils’ nearly decade-long goalie search – a spiraling mess stained by injuries, inconsistencies that peaked with a seven-netminder rotation last season – appears to be over. At the All-Star break, Vitek Vanecek, whom the Devils acquired via a trade with the Capitals this summer, has the...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’
Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers remains on outside looking in
Rutgers took a step back in its effort to return to the national rankings. The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) did not re-enter the Associated Press’ Top 25 this week, standing 10 spots outside the rankings after receiving 17 points in Monday’s poll. It is 14 less points and six spots lower than last week.
She earned a spot at Princeton, the 1st in her family to go to college | Calavia-Robertson
You might as well pinch Amaya Jimenez because the senior at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City still can’t believe she’s really going to Princeton. In the fall, the 17-year-old, who’s the first in her family to go to college, will attend the prestigious university — all expenses paid.
Delaware Valley wrestlers put it all together to top No. 12 Warren Hills
All season long, Delaware Valley wrestlers, fans, coaches and community had waited for the ideal Terrier lineup to actually appear on the mat.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0