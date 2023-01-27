ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech

Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 23 Rutgers wrestling undone early by No. 14 Northwestern

Rutgers had never lost to Northwestern until things unraveled quickly Sunday. The dual started with a critical video review in the first bout at 125 pounds after Dean Peterson nearly got a takedown at the buzzer. When the officials determined Peterson did not gain control against Michael DeAugustino, it was an early sign that the Scarlet Knights were never going to get control in any aspect against a Northwestern team that was better across the board.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker on Scarlet Knights’ struggles vs. Iowa: ‘Tough matchup overall’

Iowa just seems to have Rutgers’ number. Perhaps more than any other team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have been a thorn in the Scarlet Knights’ side since they joined the conference. Following Sunday’s 93-82 defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Rutgers has lost three consecutive games, six of its last seven meetings and 10 of their 13 matchups with Iowa since the 2014-15 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers remains on outside looking in

Rutgers took a step back in its effort to return to the national rankings. The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) did not re-enter the Associated Press’ Top 25 this week, standing 10 spots outside the rankings after receiving 17 points in Monday’s poll. It is 14 less points and six spots lower than last week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy