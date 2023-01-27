PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO