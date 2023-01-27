Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30
Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
Girls basketball: Wallace lifts Wildwood Catholic past Woodbury
Destiny Wallace sank two free throws with three seconds left in the game to lift Wildwood Catholic to a 49-47 win over Woodbury in North Wildwood. Wallace, who finished with 10 points and four steals, tied the game at 47-47 with 11 seconds left on a jump shot prior to her free throws for Wildwood (16-4), which has won four of its last five games. Kaci Mikulski led with 19 points while Carly Murphy produced 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls basketball: McCracken drops 28 as Wildwood tops Hammonton for 4th straight win
Macie McCracken finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wildwood pulled away for a 47-38 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Maya Benichou tallied nine points and four rebounds while Sinaia Hills grabbed six rebounds for Wildwood (11-5), which won its fourth straight game. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (9-9) with...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic
Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
SJ Times girls basketball notebook: For Clearview’s Steidle, 1,000 is a family affair
The next time the Steidle family gets together for a pickup or shooting game on their backyard basketball court, there will be three career 1,000-point scorers eligible to compete. Clearview senior guard Emma Steidle joined the family business Thursday night with her 19-point performance in a 60-29 win over Delsea....
Boys Basketball: Ramsey, St. Joseph (Mont.), others advance in the Bergen County Jamboree
Noah Eide scored 12 points as seventh-seeded Ramsey defeated 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.) in the second round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree at Northern Highlands High School in Allendale.
Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech
Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Middletown North hosts Chatham in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer — Can’t-Miss Hockey Games, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
South Plainfield Wrestling Crowns Two GMCT Champs
PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...
Haddonfield’s Narducci, Bond top balanced attack to beat Haddon Heights - boys basketball
Sam Narducci and Ted Bond scored 14 points apiece for Haddonfield, which put together a 27-point second quarter to take charge against Haddon Heights in a 64-35 victory in Haddonfield. Matthew Morris and Patrick Ryan added 10 points apiece for Haddonfield (16-3), which used a 27-9 second quarter to establish...
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round
Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
Wrestling: Morris Knolls’s Young makes name for himself at Morris County Tournament
Charles Young has a story you should know about. After failing to make it through the end of football season due to an undiagnosed heart concern, the Morris Knolls senior was cleared for wrestling, in which he’s now thriving at heavyweight for the Golden Eagles. He’s not just thriving – he’s proving he’s among the elite in the county.
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
