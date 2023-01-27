ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

NJ.com

Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 30

Our Lady of Mercy (6-1) vs. Vineland (6-2) at Vineland High School, 6pm. Morris Knolls (5-2) vs. Montville (2-6) at Lakeland Hills YMCA, 2:15pm. Central Regional (6-1) vs. Jackson Memorial (5-3) at OCY, 2:15pm. Middletown South (4-1) at Marlboro (6-0), 2:30pm. Freehold Township (5-0) at Middletown North (2-6), 3:30pm. Freehold...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Wallace lifts Wildwood Catholic past Woodbury

Destiny Wallace sank two free throws with three seconds left in the game to lift Wildwood Catholic to a 49-47 win over Woodbury in North Wildwood. Wallace, who finished with 10 points and four steals, tied the game at 47-47 with 11 seconds left on a jump shot prior to her free throws for Wildwood (16-4), which has won four of its last five games. Kaci Mikulski led with 19 points while Carly Murphy produced 13 points and 11 rebounds.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Absegami uses 2nd quarter spurt to oust Gloucester Catholic

Reese Downey produced 18 points, four assists and three steals as Absegami pulled away for a 42-31 win over Gloucester Catholic in Galloway. Julia Hartman had 11 points and three rebounds while Jaidah Garrett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Absegami (9-10), which outscored Gloucester Catholic 21-7 in the second quarter. Kaylynn Blackwell grabbed eight rebounds.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Mahwah takes down Passaic Tech

Anthony Miller broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to help lift Mahwah to a 2-0 win over Passaic Tech at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Jack Kunisch added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory for Mahwah (11-6-1). Jack Drager made 36 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
MAHWAH, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Wrestling Crowns Two GMCT Champs

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
