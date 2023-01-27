Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Makes Surprise Appearance with Tennessee Signing Class at Vol Hoops Game
Tennessee basketball had a big surprise in store during the first half of the game against No. 10 Texas on Saturday night in Knoxville. During a timeout on the court, Tennessee brought out head football coach Josh Heupel along with the early enrollees from Tennessee’s signing class. The group...
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols games listed among 10 most important college football games in 2023
Two Tennessee Vols games were listed this week by 247Sports as two of the 10 most important conference matchups in 2023. 247Sports picked two conference games for Tennessee that could end up having a major impact on how the final College Football Playoff rankings look next season. You can probably...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' win over No. 10 Texas
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the fourth-ranked Volunteers' win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday night to discuss what went so well for his team. Barnes also discussed the play of Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler, where the Vols need to go from here and much more. Here's everything Barnes had to say following the win over his former program.
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
Texas coach: Horns couldn't match Vols' physicality
Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry thinks he has a good basketball team, and a tough basketball team, and this season’s statistics suggest he’s correct. The Longhorns were a top-10 Ken Pomeroy team when they entered Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon, and they were a top-10 KenPom team when they flew home Saturday night.
247Sports
Tennessee basketball is one team nobody wants to face, Seth Greenberg says
Tennessee basketball enters Saturday's home matchup with Texas having won its past three games, as the No. 4 Vols recovered from a hiccup against Kentucky. Rick Barnes' team is elite defensively, and Seth Greenberg believes Tennessee is an opponent no one wants to see right now. "The one team I...
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
WATE
Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
WATE
Local physicians compete against each other in music contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
247Sports
