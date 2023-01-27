Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the fourth-ranked Volunteers' win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday night to discuss what went so well for his team. Barnes also discussed the play of Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler, where the Vols need to go from here and much more. Here's everything Barnes had to say following the win over his former program.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO