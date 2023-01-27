ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Memphis at Tulsa odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7) meet Sunday in American Athletic Conference action. Tip at the Donald W. Reynolds Center is at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphis vs. Tulsaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (27-23) and Brooklyn Nets (29-19) meet Saturday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks covered the spread as 8.5-point underdogs...
Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Wizards (22-26) face the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) on the road for the third game of their 5-game road trip Saturday night. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wizards vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) visit the Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday in the latest edition of an age-old rivalry. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lakers vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
NFL conference championship winners, losers: Patrick Mahomes toughs out win, Eagles thrive on ground

The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set and it's one that offers no shortage of storylines. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb.12 in a game that will showcase a pair of brothers on opposite teams, a head coach going against the team that fired him a little more than a decade ago and two of the best young quarterbacks in the sport.
Report: Denver Broncos make another effort at hiring Jim Harbaugh

It turns out that the Jim Harbaugh-NFL saga isn’t quite as over as we were led to believe. The Denver Broncos were still in play. At least they tried to be. According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, Broncos owner Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor to meet with Jim Harbaugh in person about Denver’s coaching vacancy — after Harbaugh’s public reaffirmation to the Wolverines. However, he left town knowing his franchise would have to move on.
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
