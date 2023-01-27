ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Photos: Edina boys' hockey starts hot, defeats Wayzata

By Carter Dooner
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDUER_0kT2F52i00

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 18-23)

Minnesota high school hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 18-23)

SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 24)

The Edina Hornets (12-4-1) defeated the Wayzata Trojans (13-3-2) 5-3 Thursday night at Braemar Arena.

Wayzata was able to pull within one goal early in the third period, but they were unable to find the equalizer late as Edina’s defense shut the Trojans down to win 5-3.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Hot start from Edina

Wayzata came into this tilt as the No. 2 ranked team, so the Hornets knew they had to be ready from the start. Edina senior Jackson Nevers scored just over one minute into the game to give the Hornets an early one goal lead.

Edina tacked on another goal late in the period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Edina was able to score a minute in the second period as well, this time from junior forward Bobby Cowan, which made it 3-0 in favor of the hornets. Cowan used his speed to skate by multiple Trojan defenders before tucking one top shelf.

Wayzata finds success on the power play

Coming into this game, Wayzata had just under a 20 percent success rate on the power play, and that average will go up after tonight.

The Trojans were able to inch their way back into the game thanks to multiple power play goals. Freshman Jacob Kvasnicka was able to start the scoring as he scored midway through the second to finally get the Trojans on the board.

Kvasnicka used some skilled stick handling before ripping a shot from the top of the circle that just squeaked by the Edina goaltender.

Wayzata struck later in the second period, once again on the power play, this time from junior Brittan Alstead who helped get the Trojans some much needed momentum heading into the third period.

Edina’s defense stands strong

The Trojans were able to get within one goal as senior Madson Kuhl scored early into the third period to make it a one goal game. From then on it was the Edina defense that was able to win the floor check and keep the puck out of their own zone.

The few times Wayzata was able to win the floor check and get pucks on goal, Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowksi was up for the challenge as he shut down any scoring threat that the Trojans were able to create.

Clarkowski stopped 27 of the 30 shots that he faced. Madison Clark finished the Trojans off with an empty net goal with seven seconds remaining to cap off a three-point night and complete the upset.

Edina will look to continue their momentum as they will travel to Eden Prairie on Saturday. Wayzata will look to stop a 3-game winless streak as it goes on the road to face Buffalo on Saturday

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

Edina vs. Wayzata

Photos by Jeff Lawler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxiCU_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gdxkp_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3x4i_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLpJM_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N26Iw_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3AQY_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2eyn_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gflH_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjSYu_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5JWO_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Gq9z_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1jVt_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnZm9_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Bw8D_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOyBJ_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17muzo_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JH6Mi_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yp6u7_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S72ow_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgK4g_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPin5_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Anc_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIjKc_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbpmq_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpQpw_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8xxh_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDS1f_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydKuF_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVugS_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoX0O_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbjAn_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDKw9_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3nYA_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340i7I_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeDPt_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEH46_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtJCw_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHnu1_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snP5v_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nrzo_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVa6Y_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lr0Mp_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42a0DX_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OB81Y_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EWYM_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337Gj6_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmP1x_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJawU_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5nJS_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e91Di_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HK79N_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oERn7_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V42Y_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNWAC_0kT2F52i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6K1g_0kT2F52i00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams

Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
GOODHUE, MN
KARE 11

Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season

MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers and Hawkeyes Stunningly Each Finish With a Score of 196.875

The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program wrapped up their trip to Iowa City by finishing with the exact same score as the Iowa Hawkeyes, 196.875. In another show-stopping floor routine, junior Mya Hooten earned a score of 9.975, tying her for the event title with Iowa's Jerquavia Henderson. Junior...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection

This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy