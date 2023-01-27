Photos: Edina boys' hockey starts hot, defeats Wayzata

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 18-23)

The Edina Hornets (12-4-1) defeated the Wayzata Trojans (13-3-2) 5-3 Thursday night at Braemar Arena.

Wayzata was able to pull within one goal early in the third period, but they were unable to find the equalizer late as Edina’s defense shut the Trojans down to win 5-3.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Hot start from Edina

Wayzata came into this tilt as the No. 2 ranked team, so the Hornets knew they had to be ready from the start. Edina senior Jackson Nevers scored just over one minute into the game to give the Hornets an early one goal lead.

Edina tacked on another goal late in the period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Edina was able to score a minute in the second period as well, this time from junior forward Bobby Cowan, which made it 3-0 in favor of the hornets. Cowan used his speed to skate by multiple Trojan defenders before tucking one top shelf.

Wayzata finds success on the power play

Coming into this game, Wayzata had just under a 20 percent success rate on the power play, and that average will go up after tonight.

The Trojans were able to inch their way back into the game thanks to multiple power play goals. Freshman Jacob Kvasnicka was able to start the scoring as he scored midway through the second to finally get the Trojans on the board.

Kvasnicka used some skilled stick handling before ripping a shot from the top of the circle that just squeaked by the Edina goaltender.

Wayzata struck later in the second period, once again on the power play, this time from junior Brittan Alstead who helped get the Trojans some much needed momentum heading into the third period.

Edina’s defense stands strong

The Trojans were able to get within one goal as senior Madson Kuhl scored early into the third period to make it a one goal game. From then on it was the Edina defense that was able to win the floor check and keep the puck out of their own zone.

The few times Wayzata was able to win the floor check and get pucks on goal, Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowksi was up for the challenge as he shut down any scoring threat that the Trojans were able to create.

Clarkowski stopped 27 of the 30 shots that he faced. Madison Clark finished the Trojans off with an empty net goal with seven seconds remaining to cap off a three-point night and complete the upset.

Edina will look to continue their momentum as they will travel to Eden Prairie on Saturday. Wayzata will look to stop a 3-game winless streak as it goes on the road to face Buffalo on Saturday

