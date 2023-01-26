Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Related
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Arrest in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a collision between two oncoming vehicles outside La Porte. Ramon Toledo, 46, of Rolling Prairie is charged with Class A Misdemeanor Operating while Intoxicated. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred before 4 a.m. Saturday...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Use Alleged in Hit and Run
(La Porte County, IN) - A suspected hit and run driver in La Porte County was allegedly impaired by drugs. Jacks Kramer, 26, of Michigan City allegedly backed into a vehicle Friday afternoon in the area of Johnson Road and 400 North. Authorities stated that Kramer fled eastbound but was...
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
abc57.com
Woman arrested in connection with shots fired incident on East Donald Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shots fired report on East Donald Street Sunday. During law enforcement's response to the incident, a South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon but did not hit anyone. The Mishawaka Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jacquise Mickens...
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeit bill investigation. Police say it happened at a local business. If you can identify this suspect, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles. Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center. A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units. The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
wkvi.com
Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation
Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident. South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer. The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty. Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire. Updated:...
fox32chicago.com
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
hometownnewsnow.com
Heroin Dealer Dealt Loss on Appeal
(Indianapolis, IN) - A Michigan City heroin dealer wanting his prison sentence reduced has lost his appeal. Devante King was given a 10-year prison sentence in November of 2020 for selling 2.7 grams of heroin. The Level 4 Felony Offense has a sentencing range of 2-to-12 years. King argued the...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. 3...
95.3 MNC
Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
Comments / 2