Staying the course: Five questions for the ECB
LONDON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank looks set on Thursday to deliver another large interest rate rise to curb inflation. What it does after that is less certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking in Davos recently, stressed the need for monetary policy to “stay the course.”. Investors...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Morgan Stanley’s Kayello to step down as MENA head
DUBAI (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley’s regional head for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Sammy Kayello is stepping down, the bank said in an internal memo, though he will remain with the business as a senior adviser at the Wall Street bank. Morgan Stanley’s chief executive for...
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Soccer-Premier League signs NFT deal with SoftBank-backed Sorare
LONDON (Reuters) – The Premier League is partnering with French fantasy sports platform Sorare to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a sign that the sporting world is continuing to embrace digital assets despite the rout in markets. The deal gives Sorare a four-year license to sell digital sports cards of...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, raise production levels
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it was cutting prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 2.6% before the...
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
UK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and...
China’s Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children
Beijing (Reuters) – Health authorities in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate. The government dictates that only married women are legally allowed to give...
Israel drops plastic tax despite environmental gains
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s new hard-right government said on Sunday it had dropped a year-old tax that had significantly reduced the consumption of single-use plastic plates and utensils. The decision, in apparent defiance of global efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is polluting oceans, came...
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new European Commission approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus. “This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic...
Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation to maintain price stability -Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday to discuss cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producing countries in order to maintain oil price stability, the Kremlin said in a statement. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Ireland sees lower than forecast inflation in 2023
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s finance department said inflation is expected to be lower this year than the 7.1% rate it forecast last September, with a significant easing anticipated from the second quarter due to a sharp fall in wholesale gas prices. Annual Irish inflation slowed to 8.2% in...
