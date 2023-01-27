ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0

Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
TYLER, TX
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship

McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
BULLARD, TX
TJC splits opening doubleheader with Frank Phillips

The Tyler Junior College Apaches and Frank Phillips College Plainsmen split a baseball doubleheader on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Plainsmen rallied to win Game 1, 7-4, with the Apaches taking Game 2, 6-5. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Saturday, beginning...
TYLER, TX
Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games

DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
PALESTINE, TX
Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU

East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500. “This is a testament...
MARSHALL, TX
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX

