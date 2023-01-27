Read full article on original website
Sudan releases man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat – family
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – A Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday. Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty for the killing of U.S. diplomat John Granville, was released by the country’s...
UK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
LONDON (Reuters) – A judge on Saturday adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed...
Tyre Nichols’ death must galvanize efforts to reform police: family attorney
(Reuters) – The attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, called on Sunday for the U.S. Congress to pass police reform legislation, and said Nichols’ mother hoped the tragedy could lead to a “greater good.”. “Shame...
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”
(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
Syria denies OPCW’s findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018 – statement
(Reuters) – Syria’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that found the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical weapon attack on the rebel-held Syrian city of Douma in 2018 lacked any evidence, and denied the allegations.
