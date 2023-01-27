Read full article on original website
Related
Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid?
Are we approaching a doomsday scenario where the increased number of electric cars will crash the electric grid? The post Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
notebookcheck.net
Real electric car charging costs creep back above the price to fuel gas vehicles
The latest EV charging cost comparison against the fueling of gas vehicles made with the Anderson Economic Group's real-world methodology brings bad news for midrange electric car owners for the first time in 18 months. The direct expenditures to travel 100 miles in a midrange gas-powered car last quarter were US$11.29, whereas even with a predominantly home charging schedule, it took the average electric car driver US$11.60 to cover the same distance.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
These are the 11 cheapest electric cars you can buy in 2023
Going electric can cost an arm and a leg. These are the best electric cars for budget-conscious shoppers from brands like Kia, Chevy, and Volkswagen.
Toyota top-selling automaker for third year running
Japan's Toyota was the world's top-selling automaker in 2022, retaining its lead over German rival Volkswagen for the third year, company data showed Monday. Mio Kato, an analyst at Lightstream Research who publishes on Smartkarma, told AFP that Toyota was likely to keep its top-selling crown in the near term.
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
Honda’s Going All-In Now on Electric Cars and Motorcycles To Catch Up
The world's largest engine maker says it'll build electric powertrains for cars, motorcycles, and power equipment from the beginning.
torquenews.com
Tesla Dominates: Electric Revolution in Full Swing with Top 10 Cars
Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant impact on the automobile industry by surging into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, which was founded just over two decades ago. Tesla has been able to produce electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer unparalleled performance and functionality.
VW's Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage - trade unions
PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said. Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said.
Grist
10% of new cars sold last year were EVs
It’s Monday, January 30, and one-tenth of the cars sold last year were EVs. Nearly 1 out of every 10 new cars sold globally last year was an electric vehicle, according to a recent analysis from the research groups LMC Automotive and EV-Volumes.com. The number is a major milestone for EVs, which are gaining traction around the world as governments begin to envision — and codify — a future without the internal combustion engine.
104.1 WIKY
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
insideevs.com
Hyundai To Invest $8.5 Billion In EV Development, US Factory
Hyundai Motor Company, which owns the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, announced it will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion at the current exchange rate) this year on further expanding its electrified range, as well as on its first-ever EV factory in the United States. The Korean company previously stated...
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain. While the decades-old jokes and debates usually relate to boat upkeep (Bring Out Another Thousand), a flashy car with expensive parts can be no less of a financial strain long after the initial purchase has been paid off. Maintenance costs are also not always directly related to the flashiness of the car itself -- a recent...
MotorAuthority
BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023
BMW will start testing this year a solid-state battery developed in partnership with U.S. battery technology company Solid Power, the automaker said this month. BMW has been working with Solid Power on a solid-state battery for automotive applications since at least 2017. In the latest phase of their partnership, BMW...
104.1 WIKY
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new European Commission approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus. “This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic...
Comments / 0