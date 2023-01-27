ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
notebookcheck.net

Real electric car charging costs creep back above the price to fuel gas vehicles

The latest EV charging cost comparison against the fueling of gas vehicles made with the Anderson Economic Group's real-world methodology brings bad news for midrange electric car owners for the first time in 18 months. The direct expenditures to travel 100 miles in a midrange gas-powered car last quarter were US$11.29, whereas even with a predominantly home charging schedule, it took the average electric car driver US$11.60 to cover the same distance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

AFP

Toyota top-selling automaker for third year running

Japan's Toyota was the world's top-selling automaker in 2022, retaining its lead over German rival Volkswagen for the third year, company data showed Monday. Mio Kato, an analyst at Lightstream Research who publishes on Smartkarma, told AFP that Toyota was likely to keep its top-selling crown in the near term.
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
104.1 WIKY

Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump

(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
torquenews.com

Tesla Dominates: Electric Revolution in Full Swing with Top 10 Cars

Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant impact on the automobile industry by surging into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, which was founded just over two decades ago. Tesla has been able to produce electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer unparalleled performance and functionality.
Reuters

VW's Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage - trade unions

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said. Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said.
Grist

10% of new cars sold last year were EVs

It’s Monday, January 30, and one-tenth of the cars sold last year were EVs. Nearly 1 out of every 10 new cars sold globally last year was an electric vehicle, according to a recent analysis from the research groups LMC Automotive and EV-Volumes.com. The number is a major milestone for EVs, which are gaining traction around the world as governments begin to envision — and codify — a future without the internal combustion engine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff

(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
insideevs.com

Hyundai To Invest $8.5 Billion In EV Development, US Factory

Hyundai Motor Company, which owns the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, announced it will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion at the current exchange rate) this year on further expanding its electrified range, as well as on its first-ever EV factory in the United States. The Korean company previously stated...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand

Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain. While the decades-old jokes and debates usually relate to boat upkeep (Bring Out Another Thousand), a flashy car with expensive parts can be no less of a financial strain long after the initial purchase has been paid off. Maintenance costs are also not always directly related to the flashiness of the car itself -- a recent...
MotorAuthority

BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023

BMW will start testing this year a solid-state battery developed in partnership with U.S. battery technology company Solid Power, the automaker said this month. BMW has been working with Solid Power on a solid-state battery for automotive applications since at least 2017. In the latest phase of their partnership, BMW...
104.1 WIKY

