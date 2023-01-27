Read full article on original website
India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount -sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said. As many as 18 key government ministries, led by the...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
(Reuters) – Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China’s lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to...
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday. The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of...
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, raise production levels
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it was cutting prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 2.6% before the...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new European Commission approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus. “This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic...
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Coal train derails in Australia’s Queensland state, no injuries
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A coal train in Australia’s Queensland state derailed after it hit a freight train late on Sunday night, haulage operator Aurizon Holdings said on Monday. The accident, which did not result in any injuries, derailed some container wagons, damaged the train track and overhead power...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
NATO’s Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance’s ties in Asia
SEOUL (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday, the first stop on a trip aimed at strengthening the alliance’s ties with U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China. In Seoul,...
