ROME (AP) — Europe’s soccer leagues are so full of teams owned and operated by American investors that the market could soon be saturated. That’s why an eclectic group of professionals studying in the executive MBA program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School turned their attention to basketball and acquired a 90% stake in top-tier Italian team Pallacanestro Trieste.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO