US owners of Italian team chose basketball over soccer
ROME (AP) — Europe’s soccer leagues are so full of teams owned and operated by American investors that the market could soon be saturated. That’s why an eclectic group of professionals studying in the executive MBA program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School turned their attention to basketball and acquired a 90% stake in top-tier Italian team Pallacanestro Trieste.
Chargers' Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week. However he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring.
Graham Arnold reappointed Australian national coach
SYDNEY (AP) — Graham Arnold is set to become the first man to lead Australia at successive FIFA World Cups after signing a four-year contract extension as national men’s coach which will take him through the 2026 world tournament. Arnold’s position was in doubt last year as Australia...
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men's tennis.
