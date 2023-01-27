Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star ATH Joshua Clarke Recaps "Great" Virginia Tech Visit
Among the notable visitors on campus for Junior Day this past Saturday was talented three-star ATH Joshua Clarke out of Alexandria, VA. He told us that he had a "great" visit to Blacksburg and had this to say about why that was the case. "First was the coaching staff and...
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses His "Great Time" at Virginia Tech
The biggest name on campus this past weekend was four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach who is arguably the top overall target for the Hokies in the 2024 class. The good news for the Hokies is that his visit went quite well as he told us. "It was...
techlunchpail.com
How Virginia Tech Broke Apart the Syracuse Zone Defense
17 days prior to Virginia Tech’s dominant 85-70 victory over Syracuse in Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies' offensive issues were at its highest. Tech shot 3-19 from three point range, the worst mark of the season while posting a sub-100 offensive rating of 99.2 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Saturday...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech is a "Top Choice" for 2024 TE Cameron Clark
Among the notable recruits on campus this past weekend for the Hokies was talented 2024 TE Cameron Clark out of Medina, TN. This was his first visit to Blacksburg and it went quite well as he told us. "It was great. I had an amazing time meeting and getting to...
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star DL Hank Weber Discusses Recent Virginia Tech Offer
Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to recruits in Tennessee this month including one to three-star DL Hank Weber. He had this to say about his reaction to receiving a VT offer. "I was extremely excited! I feel like the program is heading in the right direction,...
techlunchpail.com
"Sky High" Confidence Helping MJ Collins Play at a High Level and Turn Virginia Tech's Season Around
MJ Collins was not the freshman guard that most expected to be playing a big role this season, but Collins became that top backup guard with Rodney Rice out with an ankle injury. Collins proved to be more than just a fill-in at the time proving to be a solid backup player who could at least provide some quality minutes off the bench but not setting the world on fire.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
techlunchpail.com
#7 Virginia Tech Wrestling Stunned by #24 Pittsburgh 26-12
Most of the drama in the ACC Dual Meet title race seemed gone after last week when #7 Virginia Tech took down now #8 NC State 16-14 in the yearly marquee matchup of ACC Dual Meet season. However, the #24 Pittsburgh Panthers had other plans blowing the ACC race back open with a stunning upset.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor reacts to videos of Tyre Nichols
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The videos showing police fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols are catching the eyes of people all across the nation. Virginia Tech professor, Brandy Faulkner, watched the videos in full after they were released. “It’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the man’s family. My heart goes...
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi
Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Virginia Tech Extension specialist Swafford dies
Jerry “Dan” Swafford, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist who championed the use of drones to gather data on crops, has died. Swafford, Extension project associate and curriculum specialist, died Jan. 4 at his home in Christianburg, Virginia. He was 71. He was a member and supporter of the...
WSLS
Virginia Tech sets new record with more than 47,000 applications for first-year admissions
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has reached a historic high of first-year applications for the third year in a row. For the fall of 2023 admissions, there were 47,128 applications submitted, a 4.4 percent increase in comparison with last year’s record of 45,124, according to the university. Overall,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
cardinalnews.org
Boones Mill residents sue D.C. ABC station, employees and Franklin County activist after their house was shown in TV report on racism
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email newsletter, too. Residents of a home in Boones Mill have filed a $66.9 million lawsuit over a news story that aired on ABC News in January 2022, saying that the use of an image of their house in the piece about the ripple effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol falsely depicts them as individuals who, among other things, discriminate against people of color.
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
