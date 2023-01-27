Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Exclusive: Nichols’ ‘2nd mom’ says he would want people ‘to unite’
(NewsNation) — Lori Volker, a family friend of Tyre Nichols’, said that Nichols would want people “to unite to bring peace.”. Volker considered herself a second mother to Nichols, as he lived with her family for several years, off and on. “Tyre was just a really loving...
newsnationnow.com
Homegrown hero: Farmer paid for neighbors’ meds for years
(NewsNation) — When a local farmer walked into a pharmacy in Alabama and handed the owner, Brooke Walker, a $100 bill to help people pay for their prescriptions, she was blown away. She was also not expecting he would return. But he did, the next month. And the month...
Comments / 0