Michigan State

tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Partridge Creek | Shopping mall in Michigan

The Mall at Partridge Creek offers you ample space, excellent distribution, perfect operation of its facilities, and a pleasant atmosphere so that you can enjoy the shops, restaurants, and all the places that the mall has. Featured shopping stores: LL Bean, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, J. Barbaro Clothiers,...
MICHIGAN STATE
secondwavemedia.com

Kimball resident turns woodworking hobby into small business

Most of us grow up learning a bit about the hobbies our parents love, but we dream our own dreams, plan our own careers, and chart our own paths through life. We may never anticipate that those same hobbies our parents spent time sharing with us might one day become something we cherish.
KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, MI
wcsx.com

What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?

I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
retailleader.com

Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open

Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan

A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
CADILLAC, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923

Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE

