12 Romantic Getaways in Michigan — From Small Towns to Car-free Islands
With cozy restaurants, European-inspired villages, and lakefront hotels, these are 12 of the best places for a romantic getaway in Michigan.
WZZM 13
Michigan couple moves to Alaska, starts viral dog bus business
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day. Although, it’s not your typical class of students — in fact, they’re a lot furrier. Behind it all is a...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Partridge Creek | Shopping mall in Michigan
The Mall at Partridge Creek offers you ample space, excellent distribution, perfect operation of its facilities, and a pleasant atmosphere so that you can enjoy the shops, restaurants, and all the places that the mall has. Featured shopping stores: LL Bean, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, J. Barbaro Clothiers,...
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Deep-fried Monte Cristo from the Junction
SAGINAW, MI — The sweet and salty deep-fried Monte Cristo is one of Saginaw Old Town Junction’s popular specials, but it’s only available for a couple of weeks at a time. “It’s a very good sandwich,” said head cook Rob Dawson. “You just can’t go wrong with...
chelseaupdate.com
Learn About Vernal Pools: Unassuming Wetlands and Woodland Wonders Feb. 19
Have you ever noticed those small ponds of water tucked away amongst the trees while walking through the woods?. Or have you ever heard a chorus of quacking that sounds like squeaking balloons echoing from within the forest in mid-spring?. Then you have most likely encountered one of Michigan’s many...
secondwavemedia.com
Kimball resident turns woodworking hobby into small business
Most of us grow up learning a bit about the hobbies our parents love, but we dream our own dreams, plan our own careers, and chart our own paths through life. We may never anticipate that those same hobbies our parents spent time sharing with us might one day become something we cherish.
wcsx.com
What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?
I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Local historians still digging into Michigan's Underground Railroad sites
There are 34 confirmed sites in Michigan linked to the Underground Railroad, and likely many more unofficial sites that aided in the network to help enslaved people seek freedom.
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
Believe it or not, the top-rated Detroit-style pizza in the US isn’t in Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Michigan has no shortage of highly-rated Detroit-style pizza places, but the highest-rated one isn’t actually located in either of the Lower or Upper Peninsulas. It’s actually in Mount Pleasant. No, not the home of the Chippewas. This is the home of the College of...
9&10 News
More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan
A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
New Map Shows Where To Catch Record-Breaking Fish In Michigan
The map was released by the Department of Natural Resources.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Snowy owls are used to being the predator. But here in Michigan, they can be prey to an odd enemy: Airplanes
Snowy owls are native to the Arctic… but for many, Michigan is their warm weather winter destination. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark learns what’s unique about these birds, and why airplanes are such a problem.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
