Defense firms flock to Hungary amid EU isolation
MILAN — The Hungarian government and its state-owned holding N7 have signed three joint ventures in December alone, part of a large-scale spending spree for new weapons and production plants. The deals, involving major foreign defense manufacturers, come amid a reported shortage of personnel to operate and build the...
France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago.
The Countries With The Largest Tank Fleets
On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced it would be sending a batch of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, an announcement accompanying Germany’s plan to send two battalions of similarly high-tech Leopard 2 tanks to the war-torn nation. These two tank types are widely considered to be among the most advanced of their kind in the […]
The little-known weapon knocking down Iranian drones over Kyiv
Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down more than 80 aerial vehicles this week.
US sending Vampires to Ukraine to counter Russia’s drones
The United States is sending Vampires to Ukraine. No, these aren’t the sparkly kind from some teenage literary saga. These Vampires are straight up killers. The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment system is a portable weapons kit. It can be installed on most any vehicle with a cargo bed or a flat surface. The fangs on this Vampire are four laser-guided rockets that can take a bite out of targets on the ground or in the air.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
‘The big battle is coming’: Ukrainian forces prepare for the war’s most intense phase
Russia and Kyiv both need a breakthrough but a major offensive will be loaded with risk whoever strikes first
Russian head-turning ship is now armed with latest hypersonic missiles- Missiles are so fast, they're invisible to radar
Recently, Vladimir Putin deployed a frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," to embark on "a long-distance naval mission across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea." In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, Putin announced that the ship "is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - Zircon (or Tsirkon)." [i]
The West is losing weapons production race to Russia, NATO ally says
Russia’s defense industry has “almost doubled” its prewar ammunition production rates, according to a senior NATO member defense official who estimated that Ukrainian forces could face as many as 10,000 incoming rounds per day.
Russia Is Refitting Old T-72 Tanks For The War In Ukraine. But It’s Running Out Of Optics.
The Ukrainian army isn’t the only one getting new tanks. Well, new-ish. As Kyiv’s allies pledge more and more of the best NATO-style tanks to Ukraine’s war effort, Moscow is upgrading and returning to service potentially hundreds of older T-72s. The result is at least one new...
Paranoid Putin sets up air defence system near secret forest palace to ‘save his family’ from Ukrainian missile strikes
PARANOID Vladimir Putin has deployed major air defences at his secret forest palace to guard his mistress and her children from aerial attack, reports claim. A Pantsir-S1 missile battery was spotted close to the tyrant's opulent lair on Lake Valdai, days after similar anti-aircraft rockets were deployed on rooftops in Moscow.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday.
Putin’s Pre-Emptive Strike Plan Exposed in Satellite Photos
Russia is building up a network of fortifications and trenches along the front in Ukraine, in apparent anticipation of a new round of heavy fighting, according to satellite imagery analysis shared exclusively with The Daily Beast.The analysis from Brady Africk, an open-source intelligence analyst, shows that Russia is building up fortifications all along the front in Luhansk, from the Russian border down to Donetsk, and throughout Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.The satellite imagery indicates that Moscow may be on edge about a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks—or may even be preparing its own offensive to try to seize more Ukrainian land,...
Snagged military fuel card contract triggers lawmaker scrutiny
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon is taking another stab at opening competition for the AIR Card program, a government credit card widely-used to pay for a huge military expense ― fuel, but the effort is facing skepticism from a key lawmaker. Under the contract, troops use the Aviation Into-Plane...
Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian tank destroying homes in Bakhmut suburbs
Footage shows Ukrainian forces obliterating a Russian tank that was spotted destroying people’s homes in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Aerial shots show explosions occurring in an urban area before the tank is apparently hit by Ukrainian ordnance, with smoke rising into the air from a treeline on the edge of a field on the outskirts of the embattled Ukrainian town.“Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, delivered striking blows to the enemy’s manpower and equipment in the Bakhmut area,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said, sharing the video. Sign up for our newsletters.
In Romania, French, Dutch FMs sign agreement to boost ties
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The foreign ministers of France and the Netherlands visited a NATO battlegroup at a base in Romania Friday and later agreed to bolster their ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Catherine Colonna of France and Wopke Hoekstra of the Netherlands visited the military base in Cincu, central Romania, along with their Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu. France and the Netherlands both have troops in the battlegroup, which was strengthened in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Romania’s neighbor. Hoekstra told troops they play a key role in “keeping this continent and our territory safe.” “Russia is waging war in a way we haven’t seen in decades, and therefore we cannot let our guard down — we need to step up our efforts,” Hoekstra said.
