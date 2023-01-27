Read full article on original website
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
southdakotasearchlight.com
Senate leaders appoint committee for Frye-Mueller complaint, release more details
South Dakota Senate leaders have appointed a committee to hear a complaint against Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, and have released further details of allegations that led to her suspension. The new committee could ultimately make a recommendation leading to a Senate vote to expel, censure, discipline or exonerate Frye-Mueller.
Montana senator Jon Tester says he will defeat the GOP's 'awful plan' for a national sales tax
"Montana has no sales tax and we don't need the federal government imposing one on us," Tester wrote in a tweet.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho
IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
Democrats trying to convince Joe Manchin and Jon Tester to stay in Senate ahead of 2024
As Democrats prepare for what is expected to be a challenging election cycle in 2024, the party is looking to two of its lawmakers as crucial to maintaining its slim majority in the Senate: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
What is the Senate Thinking?
On January 11th, the 86th Legislature of the State of West Virginia convened, and for the second year in a row, the Senate usurped their authority by bypassing the normal procedure of sending bills to committee and then having them read three times. On day one, the West Virginia State Senate voted no less than 23 times to suspend the Constitution. Then twice the second day of session. Why even have a constitution?
Iowa Senate Bill Requiring Newborns To Be Tested For Drugs Fails
(Des Moines) An Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee stopped a bill requiring hospitals to test all newborn babies for illegal drugs. The measure would test blood from the umbilical cord. If the sample tests positive, the mother could be charged with child endangerment. The subcommittee decided to postpone the bill indefinitely.
Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
Senate Republicans say they’re happy to sit out the fight over raising the debt ceiling and cede the negotiations to their colleagues in the House — at least for now. After a bruising year-end battle to pass the omnibus government spending package; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) using up a large chunk of political capital […]
southdakotasearchlight.com
Bill to tax lithium as an energy mineral passes House
PIERRE – The South Dakota House of Representatives sent a bill classifying lithium as an energy mineral to the Senate on Thursday. If passed, the re-classification would subject the high-demand mineral, used to power cell phones, laptops and electric vehicles, to the state’s severance tax. The severance tax...
Chemical abortion ban bill clears Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that would ban chemical abortions and drugs associated with the procedure cleared the Senate on Friday afternoon. Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, has been a staunch supporter of the pro-life movement throughout his legislative career and brought forward Senate File 109. It was co-sponsored by 13 senators and 25 representatives in the 67th Wyoming Legislature and passed the Senate chamber in a 23-6-2 vote. This is not...
WOWT
Ret. Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announces bid for U.S. Senate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announced his bid to represent Nebraska in the United States Senate today. Weaver served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Weaver was one of nine candidates selected for an interview with...
Capito spearheads bill to prevent FAA outages
W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito finds herself front and center on a new bipartisan push to improve air travel. You’ll recall that just a few weeks ago on January 11, the Notices to Air Missions system went down, grounding all flights nationwide. Capito, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Jerry Moran […]
Is Mitch McConnell Losing Influence Among Republicans?
As Senate Republicans take a back seat in negotiations around the debt ceiling, what role will McConnell play within his own party in the future?
