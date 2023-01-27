Read full article on original website
Daily Lobo
GPSA to introduce amendments to Graduate Scholarship Act during legislative session
On Monday, Jan. 30. the Graduate and Professional Student Association at the University of New Mexico will introduce a bill to make amendments to the Graduate Scholarship Act during the New Mexico 56th legislative session to the Senate Education Committee. With this bill, GPSA hopes that they can provide a...
KOAT 7
'World's Largest Matanza' raises $50K+ for scholarships
BELEN, N.M. — Known far and wide as the "World's Largest Matanza," this annual event returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with its celebration of Hispanic food, family, culture and community — especially food. For the $20 entrance fee (free for 10 and under), attendees could...
KOAT 7
Local businesses, new program aiming to hire homeless
Last year more than 1,311 people were homeless living on the streets of Albuquerque. Now, these people have hope thanks to a new program working on getting them off the streets and putting money in their pockets. “The money that they're going to be making and thus giving back to...
New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
"As you look around, you see that we are very challenged by space."
KOAT 7
State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills
Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
A llama just celebrated a very special day!
Daily Lobo
AFMX provides a film festival experience like no other
With the film industry in New Mexico growing at a rapid pace and big-name production houses like Netflix bringing large-scale operations to Albuquerque, it’s clear more college graduates will gravitate toward the field after finishing school. The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience seeks to provide those opportunities in the field to students by connecting them with industry professionals while also allowing them to showcase their own work, according to executive director Ivan Wiener.
Daily Lobo
New Mountain West commissioner visits Albuquerque
Gloria Nevarez became the second Mountain West conference commissioner in its history on Sunday, Jan. 1 after previous commissioner Craig Thomas retired. Nevarez was previously the commissioner of the West Coast conference. She stopped by Albuquerque on her trip to all the universities in the conference and watched the University of New Mexico women's basketball team take on Colorado State University and the men's basketball team face the Air Force Academy.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
newmexicopbs.org
Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
KOAT 7
Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams. Construction crews are set to place the beams in […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Closest national parks to Albuquerque
(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
golobos.com
Women’s distance turns heads, men’s 4x4 record falls at UNM Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A plethora of PRs by the New Mexico women and a school record by the 4×400-meter men’s relay squad highlighted the 2023 New Mexico Team Open over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The women’s invitational mile stole the show on Friday night,...
rrobserver.com
New burn ordinance passes second reading
The Rio Rancho City Council voted unanimously on Jan. 26 to adopt the new Chapter 93 Fire Code Burning Regulation Ordinance. The ordinance will take effect Feb. 7 and will make it illegal to burn leaves, green weeds, nuisance vegetation or garbage within city limits. The new ordinance reads, “It...
Daily Lobo
City opens warming center due to freezing temperatures
Due to harsh cold weather, the city of Albuquerque opened a warming center in Mesa Verde Community Center on Monday, Jan. 23. The hours of the center ran from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Katie Simons, the public affairs specialist for the Department of Family and Community Services, wrote to...
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
