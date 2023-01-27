Read full article on original website
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Let nothing dampen your enthusiasm for possibilities hovering on the horizon, even if you seem to be the only one seeing them. It’s better to spend your time working on your passion than discussing or defending it. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If only there was...
This week, strive for balance. Don’t spend so much time working that you aren’t able to enjoy time with your loved ones. You are deserving of rest and relaxation, even on the days you didn’t feel productive enough. Taurus. This week, strive for peace. If someone is...
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
Your February 2023 horoscope invites you to enjoy the shortest month of the year with a calmer, sweeter sky. Aquarius season is upon us, driving you to spearhead positive change and set your focus on bigger ideas and higher ideals. When the Sun is in this fixed air sign, it encourages you to make the world a better place. All of the planet’s are on their direct path until April 2023, so we can finally rest from the retrogrades that have been wreaking havoc. We are talking about almost three months of unadulterated planetary energy. Finally! This is the time to...
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 7, 2023. “I’m homesick all the time,” writes author Sarah Addison Allen. “I just don’t know where home is. There’s this promise of happiness out there. I know it. I even feel it sometimes. But it’s like chasing the moon. Just when I think I have it, it disappears into the horizon.” If you have ever felt pangs like hers, Capricorn, I predict they will fade in 2023. That’s because I expect you will clearly identify the feeling of home you want—and thereby make it possible to find and create the place, the land, and the community where you will experience a resounding peace and stability.
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
If you’ve been having a tough time lately, Aries, then I have good news for you: Aquarius season will be bringing a lot of good energy into your life. You’ll be spending the next month or so celebrating yourself and your loved ones, especially regarding a milestone or special event. There’s also a chance you’ll be returning to your hometown or reuniting with people from your past who feel like home—and it will help make you feel grounded again.
Your love horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 offers us authenticity, even if it isn’t particularly passionate! Sometimes, the most genuine form of love doesn’t seem obvious. Instead of flowers and grand gestures, it looks like doing your partner’s laundry or picking them up from work; it looks like making your lover breakfast because you know they had trouble sleeping last night. This week’s astrology is calling on you to strengthen the trust and support in both your romantic and platonic relationships. Mercury stations direct in pragmatic Capricorn on Wednesday after having been retrograde since December 29. As...
February begins with a five-card tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for February 2023, the message is to follow your ambitions, collaborate with others, and keep your passion burning. What Is Tarot?. Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
Have you noticed a very recent shift in your energy, in the way you feel about your outer world? About your own trajectory at this moment in time? Prepare to shift and turn on a dime in a way you would never expect. Welcome to Aquarius season. On steroids. This isn't just for this month, it's for the next couple years!
