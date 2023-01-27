Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth payment parity only good through 2023
The federal government extended telehealth waivers for two years, but the current higher rate of reimbursement is in place only through the end of this year. During the public health emergency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburses providers at the non-facility rate, which creates payment parity between an in-person and a telehealth visit.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Cost Savings for Insulin Are in Order for Medicare Part B, D Enrollees
Results from a recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) analysis shared that Medicare beneficiaries who use insulin would have saved $734 million in Part D and $27 million in Part B if these caps had been in effect in 2020. Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes are now on...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS opens ACA special enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is opening a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period for beneficiaries losing Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. CMS on Friday released information on a temporary Exceptional Circumstances Special Enrollment Period from March...
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
msn.com
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here's who gets what.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
Who is qualified to receive a $600 stimulus payment in February? Here’s what you should know!
A fresh stimulus payment with a value of $600 will be available for Americans to claim, providing them with additional cash help. If you desire one, you must take action and adhere to these steps. This is still considered aid from the global pandemic, which for many Americans has not yet finished.
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
AOL Corp
10 things you didn't know are tax deductions
It's only the beginning of the year, but it's not too early to start thinking about filing your tax return. By the end of January, you should receive your W-2 and 1099 forms from employers and other institutions showing the amount of income you earned in the previous year. To help reduce the amount of income you have to pay tax on, you can claim either the standard deduction, which is allowable for all taxpayers, or itemized deductions, which can make sense if they exceed your standard deduction.
7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Don’t Hide Your Emergency Cash in These Spots
To keep from having to go into debt when the unexpected happens, financial experts recommend that you open a savings account and build an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of...
AOL Corp
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Watch out for this Social Security scam
If you receive a letter that appears to be from the Social Security Administration claiming that your number has been suspended, throw it in the nearest trash can.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
