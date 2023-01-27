Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
WKRC
Parents of 2nd round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt proud to watch son in AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - No matter what happens at the AFC Championship game Sunday, we know at least one Bengals family is proud. Second-round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt's parents almost can't believe what their son is experiencing in his rookie season with the team. Local 12's Sheila Gray got...
WKRC
Bengals pop-up shops open, fans are buying gear ahead of game day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are looking to get some new swag to represent the team ahead of the big game. Tents are popping up across the city with tables topped with Bengals gear. You can find t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, and more. At the Shell...
WKRC
Here's the explanation why Chiefs got to re-do play against Bengals
KANSAS CITY (WKRC) - Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs featured some controversial calls. The most unique of them came early in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a 3rd-and-9 play that would have led to a punt, but the officials came in after the play and announced that the teams would replay the down due to an error with the clock.
WKRC
Local Bengals super fan's son grows up to be a Chiefs fan
VILLA HILLS. Ky. (WKRC) - Big games like the upcoming AFC Championship are always a fun chance to tell stories about couples rooting for different teams. "I was raised in a house of Bengal fans," said Karen Schmidt. "So, my parents got me going on that. They went to the '88 Super Bowl."
WKRC
Chiefs tight end Kelce reportedly game-time decision to play vs. Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly a game-time decision to play against the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Kickoff for the game is at 6:30 p.m. and Local 12 will televise. Kelce is listed as questionable for the game due to a...
WKRC
Bengals-Chiefs by the numbers and numerous notes/tidbits plus injury report
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 12-4 (2-0 in playoffs), Chiefs 14-3 (1-0 in playoffs) WHEN/WHERE: 6:30 p.m. at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas...
WKRC
Mayor apologizes after taking a competitive jab at Mahomes ahead of playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mayor Aftab Pureval backtracked after taking a competitive jab at Patrick Mahomes ahead of a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals. Pureval filmed a “Who Dey proclamation” for Twitter Friday afternoon where he made several comments that angered fans. The mayor first referred to Joe Burrow’s 3-0 record against the Chiefs quarterback.
WKRC
Cappa, Williams ruled out, Hurst improves for Bengals; Mahomes ready to go
CINCINNATI ((AP/WKRC) - The Bengals ruled right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams officially out of Sunday's AFC Championship game at Kansas City, but tight end Hayden Hurst, who tweaked his calf on Thursday, is cleared to play. Cappa hasn't practiced nor played since suffering an ankle injury...
