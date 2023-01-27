KANSAS CITY (WKRC) - Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs featured some controversial calls. The most unique of them came early in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a 3rd-and-9 play that would have led to a punt, but the officials came in after the play and announced that the teams would replay the down due to an error with the clock.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO