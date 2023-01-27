ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sabalenka's dark days before finding light

Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final

Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan

Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov

Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Rybakina denies idolising Sharapova despite initially growing up in Russia: "The idol was for me, like, and still Roger Federer"

Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open final today but leading up to the final she denied idolizing Sharapova despite growing up in Russia. There are a lot of similarities between Rybakina and Sharapova. Despite all of that she never idolized the Russian. Growing up she never even had an idol despite being Russian like Sharapova and having plenty of compatriots to watch play:
Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. There will be a lot on the line for both players when Novak Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s final. Djokovic is trying to win a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to pull even with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark. It is his 33rd major final. Tsitsipas seeks his first Grand Slam title. And the winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final, an unbeaten run that was put on pause a year ago when he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, will be appearing in his second major final after losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open title match. Djokovic leads their head-to-head series 10-2, including nine consecutive victories. In the women's doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova meet Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.
Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday. “It was one of my hardest battles of my life,” the 17-year-old Blockx said. In the junior girls singles final,...

