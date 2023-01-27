Warriors Start Fast, Beat Highclimbers

At Shelton

WARRIORS 48, HIGHCLIMBERS 39

Rochester 25 10 4 9 — 48

Shelton 8 6 11 14 — 39

Rochester: Andree-Cordell 21, Winter 8, Stull 7, Hoover 5, Haury 4, Angwood 3

Shelton: Henry 13, Rivera 8, Murro 6, Ruiz 6, Cordova 3, Squire 3

The Rochester girls basketball team earned itself a huge win for its postseason prospects Thursday, dropping 25 points in the first quarter and riding out to a 48-39 win at Shelton.

The win jumps the Warriors ahead of the Highclimbers for the fourth-place spot in the 2A EvCo, which would send them to the pigtail matchup at the beginning of the District IV tournament should they hold onto it.

Rochester used its huge first quarter on offensive to pave the way to a 35-14 halftime lead, which proved important as the Highclimbers rallied back in the second half. At one point, the lead got down to as few as seven points, but the Warriors held on the rest of the way.

Mandy Andree-Cordell led the Warriors with 21 points, hitting four3-pointers. Delaney Winter added eight points and seven assists, and Roisin Stull had seven points.

Rochester will get a non-league game against Montesano next Wednesday, before wrapping up the regular season Friday against Black Hills.