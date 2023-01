CAMBRIDGE – Are you interested in sharing your writing with a positive, supportive audience and receiving constructive feedback that may help you to improve writing skills, foster motivation and gain fresh perspectives? If so, we invite you to join Choptank Writers. All genres are welcome.

Founded in 2009, Choptank Writers meet each Wednesday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge. Contact Judy Holland at jleeholl@gmail.com.