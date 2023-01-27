Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Oakland Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
news3lv.com
Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
Fishing in Nevada Options
Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
news3lv.com
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked 3rd for best work-life balance nationwide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new study says when it comes to work-life balance, Nevada is doing pretty well. Solitaire Bliss analyzed the public's work and leisure activities in 2021 to conduct a nationwide study on state's work-life balance. Data revealed Nevada with the 3rd best work-life balance. According...
news3lv.com
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from the...
news3lv.com
Small businesses in Las Vegas community take part in 'Coasting into 2023' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Small businesses in the Las Vegas community got the chance to showcase all they have to offer at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. It was all part of the "Coasting into 2023" event held on Sunday. The event, hosted by Vegas Events and More, allowed...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services
Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
news3lv.com
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
news3lv.com
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker announces she is signing with Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting a new member on the team. On Saturday, two-time MVP Candance Parker announced via Instagram that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces. Parker released a statement that said, in part,. While Chicago will always be my home,...
