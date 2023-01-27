ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

news3lv.com

Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Oscar

Fishing in Nevada Options

Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
NEVADA STATE
malta

Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada ranked 3rd for best work-life balance nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new study says when it comes to work-life balance, Nevada is doing pretty well. Solitaire Bliss analyzed the public's work and leisure activities in 2021 to conduct a nationwide study on state's work-life balance. Data revealed Nevada with the 3rd best work-life balance. According...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV

