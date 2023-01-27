Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Clayton News Daily
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Clayton News Daily
Wizards meet Spurs heading in opposite directions
The Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs will square off Monday in the Alamo City in a battle of teams heading in opposite directions on the NBA escalator. The Wizards head to San Antonio after a 113-103 win in New Orleans on Saturday, their fifth consecutive victory. Daniel Gafford led Washington with a season-high 21 points, with Bradley Beal adding 16 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
Clayton News Daily
Coming off tough loss, Lakers visit Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers left Boston frustrated by a loss on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are holding their own with Kyrie Irving leading the way as Kevin Durant remains out with an MCL sprain. The two will meet Monday night at Brooklyn, when the Lakers will...
Clayton News Daily
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George carry Clippers past Hawks
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to score 55 points while leading the Clippers to a 120-113 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday that extended Los Angeles’ season-best winning streak to five games. Leonard put up 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-10 success from 3-point range,...
Clayton News Daily
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Clayton News Daily
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Alec Burks scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Celtics earn controversial OT win over Lakers
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst losing streak of four games by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime on Saturday. The Lakers led 105-102 late in the fourth quarter, but Brown scored inside and was...
Clayton News Daily
Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers
Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks bring sizzling offense into matchup with Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling on offense as they begin a four-game homestand with a game against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Bucks have averaged 132.7 points during their three-game winning streak. They have five wins in their past six games, and they put up at least 130 points in four of the five victories.
Clayton News Daily
Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges help Suns outlast Spurs
Chris Paul racked up 31 points and 11 assists and Mikal Bridges added 25 points, eight of them in overtime, as the visiting Phoenix Suns outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 128-118 on Saturday. Phoenix led by 11 after three quarters after fending off a San Antonio rally midway through the...
Clayton News Daily
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
Clayton News Daily
Warriors, 'sick' of .500 play, seek third straight win vs. Thunder
More than halfway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for some traction. "We've been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I'm kind of sick of it at this point," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "(We've) got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins, no matter how we can get them."
Clayton News Daily
Jaylen Brown's OT surge lifts Celtics over Lakers
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime on Saturday. The Lakers led 105-102 late in the fourth quarter, but Brown scored inside and was fouled with...
Clayton News Daily
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors continue Western swing vs. Suns
The recently resurgent Phoenix Suns seek their sixth win in the last seven outings on Monday when they host a Toronto Raptors squad aiming for their fourth win in the last five. Monday's contest is the fourth in a seven-game Western Conference road swing for Toronto, which improved to 2-1...
Clayton News Daily
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles star LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of regulation. With the game tied at 105-105, James drove to the basket and appeared to get smacked...
Clayton News Daily
Wizards win fifth straight, extend Pelicans' skid
Daniel Gafford scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the sliding New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday for their fifth win in a row. Bradley Beal added 16 points (including nine in the fourth quarter), Deni Avdija scored 15, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn...
