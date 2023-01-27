ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Health Department open Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community today, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet...
Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of ​​southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system

Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
Alief woman reunited with stolen 14-year-old dog

HOUSTON — An Alief woman was reunited with her dog Saturday, a day after we reported that the 14-year-old Yorkie was taken by a man seen on video breaking into her home. The break-in happened Thursday evening. Alexandra Medellin had video of the man, who she says stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of her valuables, then left with her dog.
A Folk Victorian in Old Sixth Ward With a Modern Kitchen and Vintage Vibes

At the time this house was built—it’s dated to 1900—the Sixth Ward neighborhood was ushering in its first “Golden Age.” Formerly called the Fourth Ward North, it was then a popular place in Houston, voted the finest and most “healthful” place to live by the Chronicle for its gardens and for being close to downtown. Its happenings were even profiled in a weekly column in the paper.
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
