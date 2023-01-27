ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown Daily Herald

Small Victories, big parties: How founder Alex Norocea ’14 is putting ‘Providence on the map’

From a tiny window in the green room above Fête Music Hall, Small Victories founder Alex Norocea ’14 could survey both the DJs performing on stage and a mass of white-clad Brown students dancing the night away. Last Friday night, SV threw “Winter White Out,” a celebration welcoming students back to school after a month-long winter break.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Free laundry will continue into spring semester

Laundry services on campus will remain free of charge this semester, according to a Jan. 25 email from the Office of Residential Life. “Campus Life and University Finance have worked together to ensure that students will not be charged for use (of dorm laundry machines) for the spring semester and the upcoming academic year,” Senior Associate Dean and Senior Director of Residential Life Brenda Ice wrote in an email to The Herald.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

RIPTA gets wheels turning for new downtown bus hub

Gov. Dan McKee announced plans for a new bus hub in downtown Providence on Jan. 13. According to the press release, the hub will replace Kennedy Plaza as the primary bus depot in the city and will be located at the intersection of Dorrance and Dyer streets, just outside the Jewelry District.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy