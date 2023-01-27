ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...

THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
GALVESTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!

Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side

The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

A proposal in Round Top

Returning to the site of their first date was the perfect way for Wesley Hill (pictured, left) to propose to Amanda Taylor (pictured, right). While visiting Round Top, Wesley popped the question under a beautiful oak tree at Amanda’s aunt and uncle’s farm, and the couple are planning a spring 2023 wedding at the Houston Arboretum. After a champagne toast in Round Top, the couple returned to Houston to celebrate with friends and family, including the bride’s parents Gina and Keith Taylor, and the groom’s parents Terri and Loren Hill, at the Buffalo Bayou Brewery. Amanda is enjoying sharing her wedding season with her two best friends, Lexi Pappas and Lizzie Bettis. The trio, who met in kindergarten on the Condit Elementary playground and have remained close through the years, are all getting married within a few months of each other.
ROUND TOP, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Chopped Cheese, the "Ocky Way"

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Asia Society Texas will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival this Saturday. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of ​​southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Things to Do This Weekend in The Woodlands Area

Looking for something to do this weekend in The Woodlands area? Hello Woodlands has you covered! There’s something for everyone happening right here this weekend – don’t miss out!. Saturday, January 28, 2023. Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. Celebrate nature at one of the longest running events in...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy