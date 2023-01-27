Read full article on original website
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British Foods
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...
THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!
Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
thebuzzmagazines.com
A proposal in Round Top
Returning to the site of their first date was the perfect way for Wesley Hill (pictured, left) to propose to Amanda Taylor (pictured, right). While visiting Round Top, Wesley popped the question under a beautiful oak tree at Amanda’s aunt and uncle’s farm, and the couple are planning a spring 2023 wedding at the Houston Arboretum. After a champagne toast in Round Top, the couple returned to Houston to celebrate with friends and family, including the bride’s parents Gina and Keith Taylor, and the groom’s parents Terri and Loren Hill, at the Buffalo Bayou Brewery. Amanda is enjoying sharing her wedding season with her two best friends, Lexi Pappas and Lizzie Bettis. The trio, who met in kindergarten on the Condit Elementary playground and have remained close through the years, are all getting married within a few months of each other.
'Tell your loved ones I love you': Families struggling with major losses in Pasadena tornado
They've lost loved ones and homes in a tornado emergency the NWS said was a historic first for the area, and now it is all about recovery.
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KHOU
Enkyboys TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies at 35
A public viewing will be held for Randy Gonzalez in Pearland on Saturday. He will be laid to rest Sunday.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Chopped Cheese, the "Ocky Way"
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Asia Society Texas will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival this Saturday. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
tourcounsel.com
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
hellowoodlands.com
Things to Do This Weekend in The Woodlands Area
Looking for something to do this weekend in The Woodlands area? Hello Woodlands has you covered! There’s something for everyone happening right here this weekend – don’t miss out!. Saturday, January 28, 2023. Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. Celebrate nature at one of the longest running events in...
Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer
PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
