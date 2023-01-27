Read full article on original website
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston Life' has new guest host a week after Courtney Zavala's exit
A familiar face is serving as guest co-host of the KPRC 2 lifestyle show "Houston Life" this week. Katherine Whaley, a former Houston traffic anchor, appeared alongside co-host Derrick Shore this week following Courtney Zavala's exit last week following a more than five-year stint co-hosting the talk show and 20 years with KPRC 2.
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
This Texas city ranked second among the 12 best US fishing cities
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
As Lankford's opens second location, here's a look back at its history
A look back at Lankford's history as it gets ready to open in Bellaire.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HPD: Man snatched $3,000 bracelet from Willowbrook Mall jewelry store employee's hands and ran away
HOUSTON — Houston police asked for the public's help identifying and finding a man who they said was caught on camera stealing a bracelet from the hands of a jewelry store employee earlier this month. It happened at a store inside Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 7 around 4:20 p.m.,...
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned
In all, ABC13 has learned AJ Armstrong's lawyers subpoenaed nine witnesses - almost all leaders in the community - as part of their bid to keep a third murder trial in Harris County.
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
A big repair will cause a traffic nightmare on I-45 this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
KENS 5
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
