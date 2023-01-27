Read full article on original website
Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
houstoniamag.com
A Folk Victorian in Old Sixth Ward With a Modern Kitchen and Vintage Vibes
At the time this house was built—it’s dated to 1900—the Sixth Ward neighborhood was ushering in its first “Golden Age.” Formerly called the Fourth Ward North, it was then a popular place in Houston, voted the finest and most “healthful” place to live by the Chronicle for its gardens and for being close to downtown. Its happenings were even profiled in a weekly column in the paper.
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Chopped Cheese, the "Ocky Way"
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Asia Society Texas will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival this Saturday. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).
NLE Choppa Leads Protest for Tyre Nichols Death – Watch
NLE Choppa led a protest in his hometown of Memphis in response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five former police officers. On Saturday (Jan. 28), NLE Choppa hopped on his Twitter account and shared a video announcing a location in Memphis for his peaceful march. "Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive," the 2020 XXL Freshman said in a video he tweeted. "I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that."
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston Life' has new guest host a week after Courtney Zavala's exit
A familiar face is serving as guest co-host of the KPRC 2 lifestyle show "Houston Life" this week. Katherine Whaley, a former Houston traffic anchor, appeared alongside co-host Derrick Shore this week following Courtney Zavala's exit last week following a more than five-year stint co-hosting the talk show and 20 years with KPRC 2.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, January 27 to 29
HOUSTON - Get behind the wheel of the newest rides, catch a gravity-defying performance or celebrate the Lunar New Year. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Houston Auto and Boat Show. If you’re in the market for a new...
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
KHOU
Enkyboys TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies at 35
A public viewing will be held for Randy Gonzalez in Pearland on Saturday. He will be laid to rest Sunday.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
