NLE Choppa led a protest in his hometown of Memphis in response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five former police officers. On Saturday (Jan. 28), NLE Choppa hopped on his Twitter account and shared a video announcing a location in Memphis for his peaceful march. "Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive," the 2020 XXL Freshman said in a video he tweeted. "I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO