KHOU

Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023

HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
houstoniamag.com

A Folk Victorian in Old Sixth Ward With a Modern Kitchen and Vintage Vibes

At the time this house was built—it’s dated to 1900—the Sixth Ward neighborhood was ushering in its first “Golden Age.” Formerly called the Fourth Ward North, it was then a popular place in Houston, voted the finest and most “healthful” place to live by the Chronicle for its gardens and for being close to downtown. Its happenings were even profiled in a weekly column in the paper.
Community Impact Houston

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
papercitymag.com

Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side

The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Chopped Cheese, the "Ocky Way"

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Asia Society Texas will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival this Saturday. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).
XXL Mag

NLE Choppa Leads Protest for Tyre Nichols Death – Watch

NLE Choppa led a protest in his hometown of Memphis in response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five former police officers. On Saturday (Jan. 28), NLE Choppa hopped on his Twitter account and shared a video announcing a location in Memphis for his peaceful march. "Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive," the 2020 XXL Freshman said in a video he tweeted. "I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that."
MEMPHIS, TN
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
Houston Chronicle

'Houston Life' has new guest host a week after Courtney Zavala's exit

A familiar face is serving as guest co-host of the KPRC 2 lifestyle show "Houston Life" this week. Katherine Whaley, a former Houston traffic anchor, appeared alongside co-host Derrick Shore this week following Courtney Zavala's exit last week following a more than five-year stint co-hosting the talk show and 20 years with KPRC 2.
fox26houston.com

Things to do in Houston this weekend, January 27 to 29

HOUSTON - Get behind the wheel of the newest rides, catch a gravity-defying performance or celebrate the Lunar New Year. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Houston Auto and Boat Show. If you’re in the market for a new...
