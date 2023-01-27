Read full article on original website
Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others during the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said Monday, as the Kremlin’s and Kyiv’s forces remained locked in combat in eastern Ukraine ahead of renewed military pushes that are expected when the weather improves.
Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven...
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region. The...
Suicide bomber kills 27, wounds 147 at mosque in NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 27 people and wounding as many as 147 worshippers, officials said. Most of the casualties were policemen and police officers as the targeted mosque is located within...
Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people less than a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting near the historic Old City of Jerusalem...
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain
KALYNIVSKE, Ukraine (AP) — When night falls in Tatiana Trofimenko’s village in southern Ukraine, she pours sunflower oil that aid groups gave her into a jar and seals it with a wick-fitted lid. A flick of a match, and the make-do candle is lit. “This is our electricity,”...
Israel’s plastic tax repeal signals climate policy shift
JERUSALEM (AP) — On Idit Silman’s first day as Israel’s new environmental protection minister, she handed out soft drinks in disposable plastic cups to hospital patients. The gesture held deep symbolic meaning in Israel, where soft drinks and single-use cups, plates and cutlery have become weapons in...
Peru’s protest ‘deactivators’ run toward tear gas to stop it
LIMA, Peru (AP) — When police fire tear gas at protesters demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, most run away. A few, though, run toward the gas canisters as quickly as possible — to neutralize them. These are the “deactivators.” Donning gas masks, safety goggles and...
Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in...
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo...
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help. “What do I do?” he asked...
‘He’s close to us’: Wheelchair users in Africa await pope
GOMA, Congo (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. The pope, who...
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who...
Report: drones attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radio station said. There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its...
